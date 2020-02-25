Need a Gig? Beatles Fans Chase Dream Job at Paul McCartney's Childhood Home

If you don’t mind a little housekeeping, the odd spot of gardening, and know a little bit about The Beatles, then Britain’s National Trust may have your dream job.

The charitable organization is seeking a new custodian for Paul McCartney‘s Liverpool boyhood home, which the Trust calls “The Birthplace of The Beatles.”

Applicants will care for the property at 20 Forthlin Road in the Allerton suburb and serve as a guide to thousands who visit the family home each year.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the vacancy is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, made possible by the retirement of the present caretaker, Sylvia Hall, who with her husband, Colin, oversee the McCartney household in South Liverpool as well as the nearby Trust site at Mendips, where John Lennon grew up — just a stone’s throw from Strawberry Fields.

“It’s very sad to see Sylvia go, she’s been such a brilliant representative for the National Trust, and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of people through the house,” Simon Osborne, General Manager of the National Trust’s Liverpool properties tells the Liverpool Post.

“She is only the second person to look after Forthlin Road in all the years the Trust has owned it, so these jobs don’t come up very often.”

RELATED: James Taylor Recalls How the Beatles Gave Him His Big Break by Signing Him at Age 19

Image zoom Paul McCartney Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

The two-story row house dates back to the 1920s and was McCartney’s home from 1955 until the early ‘60s. It was also where many of The Beatles’ early hits were composed.

“This is Forthlin Road,” McCartney told Late Late Show host James Corden during an episode of Carpool Karaoke back in June 2018. Recalling he lived in the house from the time he was “about 12 or 13 until he was 18 or 20,” he admitted, he had “never been in there since I lived there.”

In an impromptu tour which included a sit-down at the family piano, McCartney explained the home’s importance at the start of The Beatles as well as its musical inspiration.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Has Recorded a Secret Christmas Album — But It’s for His Family’s Ears Only

“This is where me and John would often come to rehearse and to write,” McCartney said leading into an area off the kitchen. “We’d just finished up (She Loves You) [and] we’d come here,” asking McCartney’s father Jim, ‘Do you want to hear a song?’”

His father’s reaction to being the first-ever to hear the classic “She Loves You?” “It’s very nice but son there’s enough of these Americanisms around — couldn’t you sing ‘Yes, Yes, Yes?'” McCartney recalled, adding, “We didn’t heed his advice.”

The home he noted had a lingering effect on his songwriting too, appearing as a focus of any number of Beatles classics.

“Years later, I would write songs about it,” he said. “Penny Lane, and this memory here,” he said pointing to the stairwell which figured in Sgt. Pepper’s classic “A Day In the Life”: “‘Got up, got out of bed’… That was up there. That was me, here.”