Paul McCartney, Elton John and More Revere Abbey Road Studios in Doc Trailer: 'It's a Gift to Music'

Some of the most beloved, most iconic music ever recorded was created at Abbey Road Studios in London. Now, the landmark location is going to have its story told.

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing dropped on Monday, and the two-minute preview was packed with familiar faces from both music and movies.

Featuring new interviews with the likes of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, and many more, the doc, directed by Paul's daughter, Mary McCartney, will guide viewers through nine decades of the studio's most iconic recordings. Interwoven with the new chats are historical footage, pictures and recordings.

"When you enter a place with so much history around it, it's kind of sacred in a way," says John at the top of the trailer. "People want to come here. They want the sound of Abbey Road."

Abbey Road, Universal Music Group

Upon the clip's release, Mary spoke to Rolling Stone about the film's creation. "Hearing it was the anniversary of Abbey Road Studios brought back so many memories to me," she said, referring to the studio's 91-year history. "I have grown up visiting Abbey Road, it feels like family to me. In directing this feature-length documentary, it felt natural to explore the wealth of stories, and unearth so many unheard gems that I had not known about."

In a snippet of his interview, John stressed how different it was to make music at Abbey Road than at any other studio.

"The smell of Abbey Road is the smell of fear," John says in the trailer. "'Am I going to mess this up?'"

Paul McCartney, Elton John. Mike Marsland/WireImage, Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty

Film music will also play a significant role in the documentary, with Star Wars creator George Lucas and Oscar-winning composer John Williams discussing the New Hope score being recorded at the venue at a time when the location was going through a rough patch, business-wise.

"Abbey Road, it's a gift to music," Williams says in the clip.

Other new interviews in the doc include Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, Celeste and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, among others.

The new film is scheduled to premiere Dec. 16 on Disney+.