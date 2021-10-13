Get Back will premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 25, and will roll out over three days

Be a Fly on the Wall of The Beatles' 1969 Studio Rehearsals in New Get Back Trailer

An official trailer for the highly anticipated Beatles docuseries Get Back premiered Wednesday, offering fans a four-minute, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the band's scramble to, well, come together and put on what would be their last public performance.

The footage, shot over 21 days in January 1969, features never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr tinkering in the studio as they prepare for a rooftop concert atop the Apple Corps headquarters and write and record a new album in less than three weeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In January 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to document The Beatles at work. This resulted in over 57 hours of the most intimate footage ever shot of the band," the trailer says. "The footage has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Unseen… until now."

The trailer features a revolving door of notable faces in Beatles lore, including Yoko Ono, who would go on to marry Lennon, McCartney's future wife Linda, and Billy Preston, who played keyboards on the 1970 album Let It Be. At the time of filming, McCartney, Lennon, Harrison and Starr were just 26, 28, 25, and 28 years old, respectively.

"It's going to be such a comical thing in 50 years' time," McCartney jokes at one point. "They broke up because Yoko sat on an amp."

RELATED VIDEO: Ringo Starr Feels Re-Worked Beatles' Film Get Back Gives a Truer Portrayal of the Band: 'You Will See the Joy'

The band would, of course, go on to perform on the London rooftop on Jan. 30, 1969 — and though it was their first show in nearly three years, it was also their last, as they broke up not long after. Lennon died in 1980 at age 40, while Harrison died at 58 in 2001.

The trailer features the musicians rehearsing and recording classics such as "Get Back" and "I've Got a Feeling," and at one point shows Lennon advising Harrison to use the word "cauliflower" as a lyrical placeholder while he works on his song "Something."

Get Back is directed by Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, and is produced by McCartney, Starr, Ono, and Harrison's widow Olivia, among others.

It will begin streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 25, and will roll out over three days.

"The docuseries showcases The Beatles' creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years," a press release says. "Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr are put to the test."

McCartney, 79, recently opened up about the group's demise in an interview with BBC Radio 4's This Cultural Life, saying that despite popular belief, it was actually Lennon, and not him, who threw in the towel first.

"I didn't instigate the split," he said. "I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, 'I am leaving the Beatles.' Is that instigating the split or not?"

McCartney said that if it were up to him, the band would have carried on, as they were still creating "pretty good stuff" together.

"This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue," McCartney said.

McCartney also added that if Lennon had not quit, the band's musical journey would've gone on much longer, but Lennon was "always looking to break loose."