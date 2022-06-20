Elton John, Bob Dylan and More Music Legends Send 80th Birthday Wishes to Brian Wilson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWH93dDnfcI Happy 80th Birthday, Brian! 7,217 views Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022: Happy 80th Birthday Brian from your fellow performers! Thanks to all these great artists for making this project possible. Visit Brian's website at htt… Brian Wilson 13.2K subscribers

In honor of Brian Wilson's 80th birthday, several music icons and friends joined together to send their wishes to The Beach Boys co-founder via a video uploaded to his Instagram and YouTube on Monday.

Elton John kicked off the nearly-seven-minute celebratory tribute with a heartfelt message to the "pop genius," praising him for his musical contributions and influence over the years.

"I'm in Denmark, but I send you so much love," said John, 75. "You've inspired me all my life. To me, you're the only real pop genius in the world and I love you very much. Have the best day," he concluded.

Smokey Robinson followed, delivering his kind words from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "Happy Birthday my brother," the "The Tears of a Clown" singer said before performing a show.

"I love you and I'll be glad to see you soon and you have a great day man," continued Robinson, 82. He then wrapped the video by singing a sweet rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Wilson's original Beach Boy bandmate Al Jardine, 79, wished him well with a comedic opening remark.

"Hi Brian, I'm the guy who sings on your left!" he quipped. "But just remember, we'll always be younger than your cousin Mike [Love]. I'll be catching up with you soon."

Eagles' guitarist Joe Walsh, 74, put an electric spin on his "Happy Birthday" diddy, singing his message and pairing it with a creative guitar solo.

Brian Wilson performs at Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances at San Diego Civic Theatre on May 24, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty

She & Him's Zooey Deschanel, 42, and M. Ward, 48, were also among the talent to send birthday love Wilson's way. The duo recently announced a tribute album to Wilson, Melt Away and shared a teaser from the record, Darlin, last month.

In addition to music legends, other industry friends shared their celebratory wishes. Actor Jeff Bridges beamed ear to ear as he expressed his disbelief in Wilson's age.

"Happy birthday Brian! 80 man, can you believe?" said The Big Lebowski star, 72. "Everything is going so damn fast! The gifts you've given us all these years, it's so wonderful being alive with you man."

Brian Wilson performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 17, 2001 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Said John Cusack, 55, who played Wilson in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy: "Sending you lots of love from Chicago and wish I was there to hear you guys play."

Bob Dylan, who recently turned 81 years old in May, concluded the video with a sweet acoustic rendition of "Happy Birthday" strummed out on his guitar.