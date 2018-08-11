Bea Miller Hopes Demi Lovato Feels How Much Everyone 'Around the World' Loves Her Amid Recovery

As Demi Lovato‘s famous friends continue to show their support following her overdose and hospitalization, the singer’s longtime pal and fellow singer Bea Miller is also expressing her well wishes.

“I’m hoping she is surrounded by people who love her and knows how much the rest of us who can’t be with her all around the world love her,” Miller, 19, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Mental health is a very serious thing and I’m hoping that after this unfortunate incident, maybe people will start paying even more attention than they have lately,” says the “I Wanna Know” singer, who is part of the Project: Aloft Star tour and Aloft’s commitment to emerging artists.

“I hope for her health and happiness,” the aurora hit maker adds of Lovato, 25, who temporarily checked out of her in-patient facility to seek additional treatment for mental health and substance abuse weeks after her overdose.

Not only is Miller a close friend of Lovato, she also opened for the pop star’s 2014 tour. In February 2016, Lovato tweeted a sweet message to Miller, calling her an “honorary little sis,” adding, “[Heart] u girly!”

i love youuuuu thank you so much ☺️💕 @ddlovato — bea (@beamiller) February 24, 2017

As Miller continues to make a name for herself in the music industry, she is also setting her sights on checking off some bucket list goals.

“I really want to start writing for other artists and with other artists for movies and TV shows. I think it would be really cool to work on more features and work with other artists,” says the star, who released “Brand New Eyes” for the film Wonder, starring Julia Roberts.

“Oh my god, if any artist wants to sing my song themselves I would be excited about it,” she says. “I like to write about whatever genuinely inspiring thing around me, whether it be a story happening to my friend or with me … or something I observe in the world I think should be talked about, more than it is already been talked about.”

And with new music projects on the horizon, Miller is focused on her career more than ever.

“I’m determined with my next album to write things that when people hear them, they’re like, ‘Whoa. Is she even allowed to say that in a song?’ I want to stir the waters a little bit,” she reveals. “I want people talking about things they maybe should be if they aren’t already. I just want to be truthful at the end of the day, above anything else.”

But Miller is also making sure to enjoy her downtime.

Bea Miller

“I’m closer to being a 50-year-old person rather than a 19-year-old person in terms of the activities that I do,” she says, laughing. “I really enjoy spending time with small groups of friends and watch movies, have conversations and have a good time. I’m not about parties and that kind of stuff. Once you have good company, you could, kind of, do whatever you want.”

And by partnering with Aloft, Miller can do just that. The boutique hotel chain is welcoming touring musicians with special discounted artist rates and the opportunity to use the W XYZ bar as a performance space for free.

“It’s really cool [for] musicians that don’t necessarily already have the spotlight to find it and to work with artists that they like and record a song,” she explains, adding, “It’s for artists to support young musicians.”