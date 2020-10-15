"I never, ever take these for granted," the singer-songwriter said

Billie Eilish Says 'It's Always a Shock When I Win' as She Accepts Top 200 Album at BBMAs 2020

When you win top Billboard 200 album at the BBMAs, where do you go? Congrats, Billie Eilish!

The 18-year-old singer just won the award for top Billboard 200 album for her 2019 record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh dang it's heavy," Eilish said while accepting her award. "Thank you guys so much, this is amazing. I wanted to say thank you to the fans. Thank you for believing in me and caring about me still. I don't know why you do."

"I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted," she continued. "It is always a shock when I win anything at all. So thank you Billboard. Thank you guys, I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Eilish is up for a total of 12 awards, including for top artist, top female artist and top new artist. This is her first time ever being nominated at the awards show.

Eilish's debut album has racked up several major awards.

Check out PEOPLE's full Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

Last year, it took home album of the year and pop vocal album awards at the Grammys. The album also won the alternative rock album of the year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and album of the year at the Apple Music Awards.

Featuring hits like "Bad Guy" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and also ended No. 1 on the year-end chart. Eilish released the record on March 29, 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Alicia Keys and Luke Combs to Perform at 2020 Billboard Music Awards