BBMak Is Back! Boy Band to Reunite After 15 Years — All About Their New Music and Tour

BBMak is back here, baby — with new music and tour dates on the way.

The guitar-driven boy band — comprised of Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally — split in 2003 but recently began “reminiscing on old times.”

After the group, best known for their 2000 hits “Back Here” and “Still on Your Side,” recently recorded together again and posted a video to social media in April, the clip went viral — and sparked a reunion.

“Back in the day we were like brothers, and we’re dear friends still to this day because we’ve stayed in touch. We’ve seen some of the other bands come back and having a good time performing, and we missed it,” Burns tells PEOPLE exclusively about why they decided now was the perfect time to make their comeback. “We had done some songs on our own and we thought, ‘We have some songs here.’ It just felt like the right time to do it.”

During their hiatus, both Burns and McNally remained in the music industry, while Barry went into personal training. But when it came to writing together again for the first time in 15 years, Burns says it was “like we had never been away.”

“Little things in our lives have changed, but we haven’t changed,” he says. “Back in the day we could hardly touch the ground, but this time around we’re really gonna savor a bit more and really enjoy it. We’re doing it all this time on our terms.”

Christian Burns, Mark Barry and Stephen McNally Jono Symonds Photography

RELATED: WATCH: Is There an ‘NSYNC Reunion in the Making?

“We’re just gonna mix them all up,” Burns says about incorporating their previous rhythm into their forthcoming tunes. “Our sound is guitar-driven, three-part harmonies and that just fits in with the rest of our repertoire.”

He continues, “We haven’t changed our sound drastically — maybe a little bit — so the new songs definitely fit in with all the old stuff.”

And fans who are excited to hear “Ghost of You and Me” and “Still on Your Side” won’t be disappointed. In fact, the guys are thrilled to be playing their hits again — especially “Back Here.”

“It’s amazing! At the time the song was out we didn’t realize it was going to be such a classic,” Burns tells PEOPLE. “Billboard put us as one of the top 10 boy band songs of all time. People still hear it on the radio and TV. It was a magic song for us, so we look forward to performing it again.”

Christian Burns, Stephen McNally and Mark Barry at the height of their success Melanie Nilssen

The group is set to perform three intimate shows shows this November in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles in celebration of reuniting and as “a taste of what’s coming” before kicking off a North American tour in March of 2019.

“We’re so excited to get back on stage,” says Burns. “We’re a little nervous because it’s been 15 years, but as a whole we’re thrilled and excited to be back. We love hanging out together. We’re excited to see all the old fans again and reconnect, and to perform some new and old songs. We cannot wait to see everyone down there — it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

RETURN OF THE MAK! Yes, we are back! Some exciting news to share in the coming months. Watch this space. #bbmak pic.twitter.com/Ucwz5OpPrO — BBMAK (@BBMAKOFFICIAL) March 29, 2018

Tickets for BBMak’s tour go on sale this Friday, Aug. 31. Initial dates include Nov. 13 at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre, Nov. 15 at Chicago’s Back Room at the House of Blues and Nov. 19 at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre.