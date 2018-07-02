Bay City Rollers Co-founder Alan Longmuir Dead at 70: 'He Was an Extraordinary Man'

Bay City Rollers musician and co-founder Alan Longmuir has died. He was 70.

“We are devastated to share the news that Alan has passed away peacefully surrounded by family,” his family wrote in a statement shared on Twitter by Longmuir’s friend and biographer Liam Rudden.

“He was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart. He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met and he leaves a huge hole in our family. He would humbly say he was, ‘just a plumber from Edinburgh who got lucky.’ However, we are the lucky ones; the ones that were lucky enough to have Alan as part of our lives,” the family remarked.

Continuing, the family added, “We’d like to thank everyone for the love and support that they have provided so far. We would now like to make a firm request to allow us to mourn Alan’s passing in private.”

Longmuir died Monday at 6:00 am local time in Scotland’s Forth Valley Hospital, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Longmuir died three weeks after falling ill during a vacation with his wife in Mexico, the BBC reported.

After doctors in Cancun were able to stabilize him, he and his wife were flown home to Scotland by air ambulance, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Alan Longmuir Dick Barnatt/Redferns

The bass guitarist formed the Bay City Rollers with his younger brother Derek in 1966, and the band — who paid homage to their Scottish roots by frequently wearing tartan ensembles — went on to record a string of hits including “Saturday Night” (’75) and “Money Honey” (’76).

Longmuir exited the band in 1976, two years before the group formally split up in 1978. However, Longmuir returned to play with the band a few times over the years, most recently for a handful of reunion concerts in 2015 and 2016.

Alan Longmuir with Bay City Rollers bandmates Derek Longmuir, Les Mckeown, Stuart 'Woody' Wood, and Eric Faulkner Michael Putland/Getty

Following Longmuir’s death, bandmate Stuart Wood wrote on social media that he was “very sad to read in the paper that Alan has passed away.”

“I’ll remember the good times we had for over 40 years…RIP Al.”

Very sad to read in the paper that Alan has passed away…I'll remember the good times we had for over 40 years…RIP Al — Stuart 'Woody' Wood (@woodybcr) July 2, 2018

Frontman Les McKeown went on to tell the Edinburgh Evening News that he had been with his bandmate hours before he died

“I was there until 2 a.m. this morning, then the nurse said they had better call the family, so we left. Derek very kindly told me just after 6 a.m. that he had sadly passed away,” he told the outlet. “He was a true original, one of a kind. He will be sorely missed by many, many people.”