Bastille's Lead Singer Dan Smith Tries — and Fails — to Perform 'Flaws' on Giant Roller Coaster

Image zoom Dan Smith of Bastille Bastille/Twitter

Bastille lead singer Dan Smith took his performance of the band’s song “Flaws” to a whole new level on Monday night at their concert in Stockholm, Sweden.

Smith shared a video on Tuesday of his daredevil take on the song: singing while riding on a tower drop ride.

The British musician brought along two fans and a cameraman for the adrenaline-producing ride, and sang the song, off their latest Doom Days album, as the group rode to the top of the tower at the Gröna Lund amusement park, according to Stereogum (a fitting setting for the track, considering the “Flaws” music video was filmed at an amusement park).

Microphone in hand, Smith called for the crowd feet below to join in — and the fans obliged, even continuing to sing as Smith’s car finally dropped and he let out a scream.

The rocker shared the video on Instagram and Twitter on Monday, quoting the lyrics — with a slight amendment — in the caption: “You have always worn your flaws upon your sleeve and I have always buried them deep beneath the ground, dig them AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHGHGHGGGGHHHHHHHHHGHGHHHHGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHJJJHHHHHGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! 🤣”

RELATED: Lil Jon Saves His Energy for the Stage: Rapper Admits ‘I’m Kind of Quiet’ When Not Performing

Bandmate Chris Wood, who plays the drums in the band, commented, “Didn’t fancy doing the upside down one?”

Although some might say the execution of the stunt wasn’t flawless, fans loved it, and several declared Smith — and the women sitting next to him on the ride — a “legend.”

One fan asked on Twitter, “WHO allowed you to do this I’m cackling”

To which the band’s tour manager, Dick Meredith, replied, “Me!”

Image zoom Bastille members Kyle J Simmons, William Farquarson, Dan Smith, and Chris Wood

RELATED: David Bowie Biopic: See the First Image of Johnny Flynn as the Late Rocker in New Film ‘Stardust’

“you f—— legend,” one fan wrote, while another replied, “You f—— legendary beast.” Yet another dubbed the frontman “Dan Legend Smith.”

Several other fans found the caper hilarious. “THIS is the funniest thing I have seen in ages mad respect mate,” one said, while another added, “this is the funniest s— I’ve ever seen thank you for this.”

Bastille is currently on tour, with their next performance at the Strand Festival in Hungary on Wednesday.