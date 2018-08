I chose to play this tour acoustic rather than bring out my full band. I felt like I would have more freedom this way. I had the ability to change my set list on the spot depending on what the vibe of the crowd was, almost like a DJ.

I love to interact and engage with the audience and Shania’s audience has been so good to me. They’re such a fun crowd to play to. I’m releasing my next record – debut in America – this October and I love gauging the audience’s reaction to some of my new songs.