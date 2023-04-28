Barry Manilow on Being Busier Than Ever: 'By Keeping Working, You Stay Young' (Exclusive)

The music icon will be honored by the New York Pops orchestra with a special Carnegie Hall concert on May 1

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 04:10 PM
barry manilow
Barry Manilow. Photo: Sean Zanni/getty

He wrote the songs — now Barry Manilow is getting his flowers!

On May 1, the New York Pops orchestra will celebrate its 40th season with a special concert of Manilow's music to honor the pop icon.

"It's the first time anything like that has ever happened to me," the "Mandy" singer, 79, tells PEOPLE. "This is the first time an organization has said, 'Let's do an evening of his music.' No one's ever done that. I've won awards periodically, but not this; not a whole evening of the music that's meant so much to me in my life, sung by some wonderful, wonderful singers and a 78-piece orchestra. I know I'm going to be going through a lot of Kleenex."

Along with musical director and conductor Steven Reineke and the New York Pops, a slew of singers — including Dionne Warwick, Megan Hilty and Erich Bergen — will perform Manilow's myriad hits at the tribute show. And concertgoers can expect a show-stopping performance from flamenco icon Charo, who is set to deliver a rendition of Manilow's fan-favorite "Copacabana."

Barry Manilow performs onstage during We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation on August 21, 2021 in New York City.
Barry Manilow. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

"It's a difficult song to sing and to pull off," Manilow says, "but I said, 'You think you could get Charo to do "Copacabana?"' And she said she'd love to. Is that perfect or what?"

Manilow isn't slowing down these days. In addition to his ongoing Las Vegas residency dates, he'll be performing five nights at Radio City Music Hall in his hometown of New York City next month. Plus, it was announced Friday that Manilow and lyricist Bruce Sussman's musical, Harmony, will open on Broadway this fall.

Despite wrapping his "One Last Time" farewell tour in 2016, he's still performing, happily. As for what keeps him going?

Garry Kief (L) and singer Barry Manilow attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Garry Kief and Barry Manilow. Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Well, I don't like sitting around watching television," says Manilow, who married his longtime manager and partner Garry Kief in 2014. "I mean, I'm just one of the lucky guys that always has something. I've got two albums that I'm working on, then Radio City, and it just goes on and on and on. I think by keeping working, you stay young, or at least you stay vibrant and your brain is always working. And that's me — I've always got something going on."

Indeed, and the Grammy and Emmy winner's catalog keeps him onstage for his fans.

"You would think I'd be bored with this stuff, and I'm not, because the audiences just love these songs, and I'm so grateful for it," Manilow says.

The expert arranger considers all of his songs his "children," but there are two that, looking back, he is particularly proud of.

18541A2E Barry Manilow with Arista records pres. Clive Davis (R) at AFTER DARK magazine party honoring Manilow as Entertainer of the Year. 1978 BARRY MANILOW 00853524.JPG PHOTOGRAPHER FREELANCE Photo by Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
Barry Manilow and Clive Davis (ca. 1978). Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Time Life Pictures/Getty

"I do love 'Could it Be Magic' because that was on the very first album," Manilow says. "I was so young. When I look back, I say, 'How did you have the guts to do something like that?' A song, based on a Chopin prelude, that's eight minutes long... I didn't know anything about pop music. If you want to get it on the radio, you can't get it any more than two-and-a-half or three minutes. Mine was eight. But some radio stations around the country started playing the eight-minute version of 'Could it be Magic,' and the record company edited it down, ruined it. But they did play it!"

And "Copacabana" also holds a special place in Manilow's heart.

"It was such a surprise that it would be a hit. Even Clive Davis said, 'That's a novelty cut. That belongs on the Sonny & Cher variety show,'" he recalls. "So none of us had any ideas that that would be such a beloved song. And so when people mentioned my name and the younger people, they don't know 'I Write the Songs' or 'Mandy' or any of the other ones. But when you say 'Copacabana,' they're like, 'Oh yeah. I've always loved that one.'"

And that, Manilow says, is the legacy he hopes to leave behind: "I would hope that I made you feel something."

Related Articles
Bebe Rexha on Collaborating with Dolly Parton and Opening Up About Struggles with Weight
Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Singing with Dolly Parton and Weight Struggles: 'I'm Working on Myself' (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock (504954r) DONNA SUMMER IN LONDON, BRITAIN - APR 1976 VARIOUS
Travel Back in Time with Donna Summer in the Trailer for Her Upcoming Documentary — Watch (Exclusive)
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho on January 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for On Our Sleeves); Aaron Carter attends Camp Ronald McDonald For Good Times' 17th Annual Halloween Carnival at Universal Studios Backlot on October 25, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic
AJ McLean Remembers Helping Aaron Carter Get to Rehab in Upcoming Documentary — Watch (Exclusive)
The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.
Harry Styles on a Possible One Direction Reunion: 'I Don't See Why We Wouldn't'
Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware on Making Sex-Positive Music, Marriage and Motherhood: 'I'm All These Things' (Exclusive)
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Performs Live in Court to Jury in Copyright Trial, Says He Wrote '10 Songs' This Week
Smokey Robinson Talks His Affair with Diana Ross
Smokey Robinson Reveals He Had an Affair with Diana Ross: 'She's a Beautiful Lady'
Phillip Phillips publicity photo
Phillip Phillips Readies First Album in 5 Years: 'These Songs Represent Everything I've Been Through' (Exclusive)
Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, center, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, right, arrives at federal court for his trial in an alleged campaign finance conspiracy, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington.
Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Found Guilty in $100M Political Conspiracy Case
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA For Claiming First Ever No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100: ‘Love You!’
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA on Scoring Her First-Ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit: 'Love You'
Ja Rule, 50 Cent
Ja Rule Discusses Two Decades-Long Feud with 50 Cent: 'I Think Things Can Be Mended'
From rep: Pittsburgh PA PNC Park Stadium Show Rockin the hometown crowd at PNC Park on the Stadium Tour August 12, 2022 Photo Credit: Morgan Nicholson Bret Michaels personal pix. Sent in by: Janna@bretmichaels.com
Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live' (Exclusive)
Freddie Mercury's collection of personal items going up for auction by Sotheby's - Freddie Mercury's Crown and accompanying cloak
Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Personal Items to Be Auctioned
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Copyright Case as He's Grilled About 'Let's Get It On' and 'Thinking Out Loud'
Lucinda Williams Memoir
Lucinda Williams Explains Why She Chose to Never Have Kids in New Memoir: 'A Burden, Not a Joy' (Exclusive)
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'