Barry Manilow has been hospitalized with a bronchial infection, PEOPLE can confirm.

Although Manilow was scheduled to kick off his residency at the Westgate Las Vegas on Thursday with a series of sold-out shows, the singer has had to cancel his opening weekend of performances.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Manilow, 74, said in a statement to PEOPLE, confirming he has been hospitalized and diagnosed with a bronchial infection. “Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight.”

Manilow is expected to make a speedy recovery and be released in a few days.

The singer has also shared the news on social media.

“The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21st,” said David Siegel, Westgate Resorts’ Founder & CEO.

Guests originally scheduled to attend this weekend’s performances will have the opportunity to get a full refund for the tickets. Additionally, once future dates are released, ticket exchanges will be offered.

Manilow Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home will be back to its regular schedule starting June 21.

The hospitalization comes a year after a different set of health woes for Manilow. In May 2017, he postponed several shows due to sprained vocal cords.

“Barry is on doctors orders to rest due to sprained vocal cords,” read a statement issued at the time. “We are all very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”