Barry Manilow Dropping New Album of Love-Song Standards — Hear His Take on 'My Funny Valentine'

Great news, Fanilows! Barry Manilow is back, and PEOPLE has the exclusive reveal of his new album and the lyric video to its first single.

The Grammy-winning superstar will bring the romance this Valentine’s Day with a new album of intimate standards from the Great American Songbook, including “Everything Happens to Me,” “I’m Old Fashioned,” “Meditation,” “She Was Too Good to Me” and “I Had the Craziest Dream.”

His album, titled Night Songs II, will be a sequel to his Grammy-nominated 2014 release of the same name. It’s available for pre-order now on Manilow’s website, ahead of a Feb. 14 release.

The LP’s first single is a recognizable classic: the 1937 Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart tune, “My Funny Valentine.”

Manilow’s voice sounds rich with emotion on the single, its lyric video highlighting every word.

It’s an intimate cover, and indicative of how the rest of the record will sound.

“Like Night Songs, this album is filled with great, great songwriting by some of the most talented songwriters ever to put pen to paper,” Manilow said in a statement to PEOPLE. “As the art of writing melodies and emotional lyrics begins to disappear, songs like these mean more to me than they ever have. Once again, the album is very intimate. Just me singing and playing piano as if I was in your living room.”

Of course, for those who want to see Manilow singing and playing piano, they’ll have to venture outside their living room.

The singer will be returning to Manilow: Las Vegas — The Hits Come Home!, his award-winning residency in Las Vegas, on Feb. 13. Manilow has more than 50 shows scheduled in 2020 at the historic Westgate International Theater.

He’ll also be heading to the UK in 2020, with shows in Birmingham (May 28), Newcastle (May 30), Manchester (May 31), Cardiff (June 2), London (June 4), Leeds (June 6), and Glasgow (June 7).

Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, and has racked up an astonishing 50 Billboard Top 40 singles — including 12 No. 1 hits and 27 Top 10 hits.

His catalog of tunes including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Could It Be Magic”, “Can’t Smile Without You” and “Copacabana (At the Copa),” “Daybreak,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Even Now,” “Trying to Get That Feeling Again,” “Somewhere in the Night” and “Weekend in New England.”