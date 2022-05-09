Barry Manilow Announces 'Manilow: Hits 2022' North American Arena Tour Dates

"There are big audiences that really love hearing 'Can't Smile Without You' and 'Copacabana' and 'Mandy' and 'I Write the Songs,' so I'm a very grateful guy," Manilow told PEOPLE of his upcoming tour

Barry Manilow's New Dr. Pepper Ad Made Him Nostalgic for His Jingle-Writing Days: 'It Paid the Rent'

Barry Manilow is getting ready to hit the road!

The 78-year-old legendary musician has announced a string of North American tour dates billed as "Manilow: Hits 2022," which will span six arenas across the country in August with jazz saxophonist Dave Koz appearing as an opening act.

Kicking off Aug. 4 at Boston's TD Garden, the tour will make stops in Newark, New Jersey; Belmont Park, New York; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Providence, Rhode Island; and wraps Aug. 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The newly announced dates follow Manilow's United Kingdom tour, which features seven arena concerts set to occur in June.

Fans can purchase tickets for Manilow's US tour dates through Live Nation's presale beginning Thursday, May 12 using the code FINALE. General on-sale tickets will become available Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.

Last week, Manilow spoke to PEOPLE about his upcoming tour and said despite not always enjoying the exhausting life on the road, he's excited to reconnect with fans onstage.

"I am looking forward to maybe not the road, but to be playing for big groups of people. I don't know why, but my music seems to be holding up," Manilow said. "There are big audiences that really love hearing 'Can't Smile Without You' and 'Copacabana' and 'Mandy' and 'I Write the Songs,' so I'm a very grateful guy that they're still out there."

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician revealed he's working on a new album. "I'm hoping that there's an audience out there for songs like I make," Manilow told PEOPLE. "What you listen to on the radio... There's a lot of great rhythm, but there's no melodies on the radio."

"My albums, of course, are filled with melody, and so is this new album. There's still melodies," he continued. "Maybe there's an audience out there for that."

See below for Manilow's 2022 tour dates.

June 16 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

June 17 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

June 19 - London, UK - The O2

June 20 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

June 22 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

June 23 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

June 25 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Aug. 4 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Aug. 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Aug. 6 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug. 12 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Aug. 13 - Providence, RI - Dunkin' Donuts Center