Barbra Streisand Releases Emotional Music Video in Honor of Essential Workers Fighting COVID-19

Barbra Streisand is singing out in honor of those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Streisand released an emotional music video for the track "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the 1945 musical Carousel.

The song — which Streisand first recorded in 1997 — is set to a heart-wrenching montage of health care professionals and other essential workers, like grocery store clerks and UPS drivers, as they continue to work and battle the pandemic.

"I sang this song almost 20 years ago after 9/11. Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply," Streisand, 78, wrote at the start of the clip.

The nearly five-minute-long video — which the artist shared across all social platforms — was also created as a call to action.

At the end of the video, Streisand encouraged people to donate to Direct Relief, a nonprofit for COVID-19 health workers.

"Direct Relief supplies protective gear to all our heroes in the United States … Please donate if you can," the legendary actress and singer wrote.

While the video doesn't include current footage of Streisand singing the Rodgers and Hammerstein ballad, the clip weaves in previous concert footage of the star.

Last month, the Funny Girl actress took part in GLAAD's 'Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone' livestream event, where she urged fans to support the LGBTQ community affected by COVID-19.

"Hi everyone, it's Barbra Streisand and I am so thrilled that GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event is happening tonight to raise much-needed funds to support local LGBTQ community centers all over the country who are being seriously affected by COVID-19," she said in a pre-recorded message.

"If these community centers had to close their doors that means that LGBTQ kids may not have a meal, it means they may not have a place to go and it also means they won't have the support that so many of these facilities need to help them find a job and be successful," Streisand continued. "I know that times are tough but I really hope you'll help save these organizations ... give as you can, every bit helps."

The event, co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, also featured appearances and performances from Kesha, Billy Porter, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Melissa Etheridge, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, and Ross Mathews.

