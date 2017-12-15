As the son of Elliott Gould and Barbra Streisand, Jason Gould grew up in show business. He costarred with his mom in 1991’s The Prince of Tides during his brief acting career, and then in 2012 joined her on tour to perform a duet of “How Deep Is the Ocean” in front of thousands of her adoring fans.

“I honestly didn’t know if I could do it,” Gould, now 50, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I had never performed in front of anybody so going from zero to like 18,000 people was quite a challenge.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jason Gould Gene Reed

In the midst of what he believes was “a well-received moment” on the tour, the Los Angeles resident released his first EP, a self-titled compilation of five songs, including one that caught legendary music producer Quincy Jones‘ ear.

RELATED VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Corrects Siri?!

“Quincy had heard my version of ‘Nature Boy’ and he came up to me and said, ‘We’re going to make an album together,’ ” Gould recalls. “And I said, ‘We are?’ And now we have. That he would want to work with me is still sort of stunning to me.”

With his debut album, Dangerous Man, Gould is ready to for his voice to stand on its own. “Audiences are going to learn a lot about me from this record,” he says. “I’m just going to let this fly out into the world and see what happens.”

But he isn’t thirsty for fame. “I sort of like being out of the spotlight,” admits the single star, who came out as gay to his parents in the ’80s.

Gould with Courteney Cox on Friends Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Despite being entrenched in Hollywood since birth, Gould has managed to distance himself from even the most widespread of pop culture moments. Case in point, he hardly watched his father as Ross’s dad on Friends.

“I’ve caught a couple glimpses here and there,” Gould says. “He looks like he was very charming on the show.”

Dangerous Man is out now.

Read more about Jason Gould, his new music and his ultra-famous family in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on stands now!