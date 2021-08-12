"We had tea, and she was just so lovely," Barbra Streisand said of the late Jacqueline Kennedy

Barbra Streisand Says Jackie Kennedy Once Offered Edit Her Memoir — But the Singer Never Wrote One

Barbra Streisand and iconic former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy almost worked together.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Streisand, 79, revealed that back in 1984, Kennedy offered to edit the singer's memoir, should she ever write one — but Streisand never did.

"We had tea, and she was just so lovely," Streisand recalled. However, the singer said she "wasn't ready" to get serious about writing a book because of her hectic work schedule.

"I was always busy doing something else, so I would write in the journals, then go on to something else," she explained.

The former First Lady had worked as an editor at Viking Press and then at Doubleday for the remainder of her life. During her career, she edited a few celebrity client books including Michael Jackson's Moonwalk and Diana Vreeland's Allure.

Barbra Streisand, Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

While Streisand has yet to release a memoir, she said she's been working on a potential book for several decades.

"In 1999, I really started writing," she said. "And then other things, concerts and movies or whatever ... and then in 2008, I really started writing."

Streisand teased that the book could be coming as soon as "next year."

"The pandemic helped me finish the book, or I'm almost finished," she said. "I've written 824 pages, and I still have the little epilogue to do."

The number of pages has a special significance to the singer, thus leading her to believe her book is complete.