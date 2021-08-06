Barbra Streisand Opens Up About the One and Only Time She Smoked Pot: 'I Really Did It Onstage'

Barbra Streisand has only smoked weed once — and no, it wasn't with collaborator Willie Nelson.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner, 79, opened up about her past experience with marijuana in a new interview with Variety, refuting the suggestion that she'd be upset if Nelson — a longtime pot enthusiast — had lit up while recording their recently released duet "I'd Want It to Be You." as part of her Release Me: 2 album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was imagining Willie Nelson pulling out a joint and he starts smoking. I imagine you wouldn't like that," interviewer Mark Malkin told Streisand, to which she asked, "Why not?"

The pair recorded their duet separately, so smoking with Nelson, 88, wasn't on the table. However, Streisand she has picked up the substance once, during a concert.

"One night I really did it onstage when I was doing the Forum concert in the 70s, it was part of my shtick," she said.

While laughing, Streisand explained, "I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that's why."

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

That was the one and only time Streisand smoked, the singer told Variety.

"I tried it once and I didn't like the way it made me feel," she said. "So, I never did it again."

As far as alcohol consumption, Streisand revealed, "I like beer with Chinese food or Italian food and I also like non-alcoholic beer."

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Netflix

The artist — who is very passionate about philanthropy — has found more joy in her social justice impact than the aforementioned recreational activities.

Earlier this month the singer opened up about her contributions to increasing gender equality and donating to organizations she cares about in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Streisand's interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

"I love to have a purpose that's bigger than myself," she said in the clip. "It's not about financially making myself richer."