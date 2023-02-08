Barbra Streisand's Memoir 'My Name Is Barbra' to Be Published in November

The long-awaited memoir from Barbra Streisand is finally on its way.

The legendary singer, 80, will publish her life story, titled My Name Is Barbra, with Viking on Nov. 7.

"Barbra Streisand is a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment, and this engrossing and delightful book will be eagerly welcomed by her millions of fans," a press release says. "Dozens of books have been written about Streisand, and now in My Name Is Barbra, she tells her story in her own words."

The book — whose title shares a name with a 1965 album and TV special from Streisand — will cover everything from her Brooklyn upbringing and early days in New York City, to the making of her albums and projects like Yentl and The Prince of Tides.

Streisand will also touch on her political advocacy, friendships with stars like Marlon Brando and Madeleine Albright and her 24-year marriage to actor James Brolin.

"The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming," a synopsis says.

Streisand's long-awaited tome was first announced in 2015 with a publishing date set for 2017.

In 2021, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she'd started a draft in 1999, but only "really started writing" in 2008. The Funny Girl star said the pandemic "helped me finish the book."

Streisand also revealed that former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy offered in 1984 to edit the memoir should she ever write one.

"We had tea, and she was just so lovely," Streisand recalled. However, the singer said she "wasn't ready" to get serious about writing a book because of her hectic work schedule.

"I was always busy doing something else, so I would write in the journals, then go on to something else," she explained.