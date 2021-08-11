Barbra Streisand Made Fun of Husband James Brolin's Hair on First Date: I Expected a 'Mountain Man'

"We were set up as a blind date, and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table," Streisand said

Note to self: make fun of your date's hair on your first date.

Barbra Streisand, 79, hilariously roasted her now-husband of 23 years James Brolin, 81, on their first, blind date. Chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she revealed that she made a mean comment about his hair the first time they went out.

"I expected a guy with a brown beard and brown, wavy hair, like a mountain man," she said. "And I saw a guy that had all his hair cut off, no beard. And I walked by him. I put my hand through his hair and said, 'Who f—ed up your hair?'"

The singer said her husband told her "he knew [right away]" that she was the one. However, for her, it "took me a few days" for her to fall for him.

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"We were set up as a blind date, and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table," Streisand said of first meeting Brolin. (He is father to three kids from previous relationships.)

Streisand and Brolin got married in 1998. She was previously married to Elliott Gould from 1963 to 1971.

In a recent interview with The Talk, Brolin explained that the two are "better than ever."

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Netflix

"I like women who say their peace, and I'm a calming factor, and she gets me up and doing things I wouldn't normally accomplish. It's like a perfect situation, the two of us," he said.