Barbra Streisand Celebrates Her 20-Year Marriage to James Brolin: 'Happy Anniversary, Honey'

Woman in love!

Barbra Streisand shared a sweet message to her husband James Brolin as the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary on Sunday.

“Has it really been 22 years since our blind date @jamesbrolin_?” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair smiling together. “Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X.”

The legendary singer, 76, married the actor, 77, on July 1, 1998 — two years after the pair were set up on a blind date.

“I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven,” Streisand previously told W Magazine. I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”

But Streisand has more than just an anniversary to be excited about these days — her stepson Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

While stepping out to attend the premiere of Josh’s new film Sicario: Day of the Soldado last week, the family of four posed for a sweet photo together, which Streisand used a cropped version of in her anniversary message.

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Eric Charbonneau

“My wife got her a bracelet that said ‘Grandma’ on it and she started crying,” Josh recently said of Streisand to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Editorial Director Jess Cagle for SiriusXM’s EW Radio Spotlight.

“She is one of those … it’s annoying but in a really great way, [with] emails every day and like, ‘Hey, I thought of this name, what do you think of that? … When can I come over and feel the baby?'” remarked the actor, who is already a father to 28-year-old daughter Eden and 30-year-old son Trevor.

Continuing, he added, “She is really into it and I love that she is into it. I mean, it’s like very typical Jewish grandmother who is saturated by this event. It’s awesome.”