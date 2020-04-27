Barbra Streisand Advocates for LGBTQ Community Centers During GLAAD's Benefit Special

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Barbra Streisand is lending her voice to an important cause.

The legendary singer and actress, 78 took part in GLAAD’s ‘Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone” livestream event on Sunday with a pre-recorded message, encouraging fans to support and give back to others.

"Hi everyone, it's Barbra Streisand and I am so thrilled that GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event is happening tonight to raise much-needed funds to support local LGBTQ community centers all over the country who are being seriously affected by COVID-19," she said.

"If these community centers had to close their doors that means that LGBTQ kids may not have a meal, it means they may not have a place to go and it also means they won't have the support that so many of these facilities need to help them find a job and be successful," Streisand continued. "I know that times are tough but I really hope you'll help save theses organizations ... give as you can, every bit helps."

The event, co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, also featured appearances and performances from Kesha, Billy Porter, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Melissa Etheridge, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, and Ross Mathews.

In addition to shining a spotlight on how the LGBTQ community is giving back amid the coronavirus crisis, the event, which featured interviews and messages with doctors and frontline workers, also raised money for the CenterLink, a group of over 250 LGBTQ centers located around the world.

“At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a press release.

“So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work,” Ellis added.

