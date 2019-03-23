Barbra Streisand Responds to Backlash Over Her Comments About Michael Jackson's Accusers

Barbra Streisand is addressing the backlash over her recent comments about the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Streisand, who crossed paths with the late pop star during his heyday, said that Jackson’s accusers “were thrilled to be there” and that the alleged abuse didn’t “kill them.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Saturday, Streisand, 76, clarified her comments.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” she said. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them.”

“The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children,” Streisand continued. “It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

Barbra Streisand; Michael Jackson Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic; Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

In the interview, Streisand revealed she “absolutely” believes the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in HBO’s two-part documentary Leaving Neverland.

“That was too painful,” Streisand said of the documentary, before telling the newspaper that Jackson once asked her to do a duet with him on “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” but she declined.

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Believes Michael Jackson’s Accusers but Says They ‘Were Thrilled to Be There’

The Grammy-award winning singer then went on to defend Jackson.

“He was very sweet, very childlike,” Streisand told The Times. “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”