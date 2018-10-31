Babs is taking the wheel!

The Late Late Show and host James Corden announced on Tuesday that Barbra Streisand is the latest celebrity to star in their own installment of the popular Carpool Karaoke series.

“They say there’s a first time for everything… can you believe this was my first time singing out loud in a car?” Streisand, 76, tweeted, along with a sneak peek from the episode, which will air on Thursday.

The music icon joins a select few of her predecessors, such as Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney, as she takes the driver’s seat and takes the U.K. native on a ride.

“I don’t usually put the radio on to hear music so do you really have to hear music?” Streisand tells Corden before the pair belt out the lyrics of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl which the EGOT winner starred both on stage in 1964 and on screen in 1968.

James Corden and Barbra Streisand The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late segment comes nearly a month after Streisand released her new single “Don’t Lie to Me,” which is the first track from her 36th album, Walls.

“Don’t Lie to Me” sees the multi-hyphenate star criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership over sprawling pop production. “How do you sleep when the world keeps turning? / All that we built has come undone / How do you sleep when the world is burning? / Everyone answers to someone,” Streisand sings on the song, which she co-wrote after listening to disturbing news headlines on the radio during a recent road trip. “Can’t you see I’m crying? / Can’t you see we’re crying? / Where’s the new horizon?”

Walls, Streisand’s largest collection of predominantly original tunes since her 2005 collaborative LP Guilty Pleasures with Barry Gibb, will debut on Nov. 2.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.