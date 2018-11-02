Barbra Streisand Raps Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' on Carpool Karaoke: 'These Is Bloody Shoes?'

Looks like Barbra Streisand is now a member of the Bardi Gang!

On Thursday’s The Late Late Show, the legendary singer, 76, joined James Corden for a ride in his acclaimed Carpool Karaoke segment. And in between singing songs from her catalogue of hits, Streisand did the unexpected: she rapped a line from Cardi B‘s smash hit “Bodak Yellow.”

It was a challenge given to her by Corden towards the end of the 12-minute installment, and one she was happy to accept.

As fans may remember, Streisand had only just learned about Cardi B back in November 2017, when Tiffany Haddish filled her in about the rapper during a party — the comedian setting the Internet ablaze by spilling about their chat on Twitter.

“She educated me,’ Streisand recalled to Corden. “I had never heard of her.”

Though Streisand was now in the know, she still hadn’t heard one of Cardi’s songs yet. So Corden made it happen, teaching her part of a “Bodak Yellow” verse. After rapping the first part, he turned to Streisand to fill in the rest.

“These is bloody shoes?” she rapped, as if asking a question.

James Corden and Barbra Streisand The Late Late Show with James Corden

Streisand was much more comfortable belting out her own songs with Corden, including 1974’s “The Way We Were,” 1964’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and 1979’s “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” — a duet she recorded originally with the late Donna Summer.

There were also two songs from her new album, Walls: a powerful mashup of “Imagine / What a Wonderful World” and her first single, “Don’t Lie to Me,” which takes aim at the Trump administration.

“That’s why I did this album,” she told Corden. “Every song relates to something about what’s going on in these difficult times. The only thing I can do is write about it and tweet. People deserve the truth. The truth will set you free.”

Barbra Streisand's Walls Courtesy Sony Music

Walls is Streisand’s 36th album. The singer began her recording career in the 1960s and has had chart-topping hits in every decade since. But she took a long hiatus from touring — 27 years, in fact — due to stage fright.

“I don’t get nervous but I don’t enjoy it,” she revealed to Corden. “I get scared. I just don’t want to disappoint people.”

Asked how she gets through, Streisand said she reminds herself to “Let go and let God.”

Barbra Streisand Kevin Mazur/Getty

Corden may have wanted to tell himself the same message early on in the ride, when he heard that Streisand — who was driving this time — had only recently gotten her license renewed after failing the test three times.

“This is a huge mistake,” he lamented. “It’s the easiest test in the world! It’s literally like, ‘What does green mean?’ “

“It is not!” she barked back. “It’s very difficult. Have you ever seen the questions? … I was so nervous, like I am now because I have you in the car.”

She then told Corden that she had taken a break from driving recently., recalling how on a recent trip, she got distracted and found herself suddenly driving onto a highway exit ramp from the opposite direction.

“If this is how I go out, I’ll take it,” Corden joked. “‘How did he die?’ ‘At the hands of Barbra Streisand.’ ‘Is she okay?’ ‘She’s fine, thank God.’ “

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.