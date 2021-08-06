“I love Biden. I love his compassion, his honesty, his integrity, his love of facts, not fiction,” the singer said of the current administration

Barbra Streisand Says Donald Trump's Presidency was 'Unforgivable' and 'Four Years in a Black Hole'

Barbra Streisand hasn't looked back since Donald Trump's "unforgivable" presidency came to an end.

Streisand, 79, called Trump's four years in office a "disaster" in a new interview with Variety and touched on the lingering impact of his supporters.

"Removing climate change facts from a website even?" the eight-time Grammy Award winner said. "I mean, not being allowed to mention the phrase climate change."

She added, "That was four years in a black hole. Unforgivable. Four years of people dying unnecessarily because they didn't tell the truth. The truth is so important. Tell people the truth, they can deal with it."

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Netflix

Streisand addressed the Jan. 6 insurrection, telling the outlet, "What's so hard to understand is all the hate and violence that Trump invoked during his years and how that manifested itself in the January 6th insurrection and the falsities and the lies that are still floating around about an election that Biden won by 7 million votes."

"When you think of it, Al Gore lost the election by 537 votes. Hillary Clinton lost the election by 77,000 votes," she said of the lesser margined elections in the past. "But Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. I think they should show that every day on TV."

Moving forward, Streisand told Variety she believes "the country is certainly headed in the right direction."

"I love Biden. I love his compassion, his honesty, his integrity, his love of facts, not fiction," the Release Me: 2 singer said. "He is a good-hearted soul, intelligent. Years in the Senate. I'm a big fan."

Barbra Streisand Barbra Streisand | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Streisand has been at the center of change-making for years with regard to her philanthropic efforts. Within the past two years, she helped the late George Floyd's daughter Gianna become a Disney shareholder, advocated for essential workers in the fight against COVID-19, supported the necessity of LGBTQ community centers, increased her investments towards organizations that push for gender equality, and more.

Despite her commitment to a wide array of social issues, the singer told Variety she has no plans in tossing herself in the presidential running.

The interviewer noted Streisand's "passion and empathy there," to which she replied, "It is, but it doesn't mean I'm qualified to run for office."

"I know my limits. I'm a pretty smart person, but not that smart," Streisand said.

Earlier this month the singer opened up about her contributions to increasing gender equality and donating to organizations she cares about in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Streisand's interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.