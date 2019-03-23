Barbra Streisand is speaking out about the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Streisand, who crossed paths with the late pop star during his heyday, revealed she “absolutely” believes the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the HBO 2-part documentary Leaving Neverland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“That was too painful,” Streisand, 76, said of the documentary, before telling the newspaper that Jackson once asked her to do a duet with him on I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, but she declined.

The Grammy-award winning singer then went on to defend Jackson.

“He was very sweet, very childlike,” Streisand told The Times. “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there.”

Streisand even went as far as saying that Jackson’s alleged abuse didn’t “kill them.”

Barbra Streisand and Michael Jackson Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic; Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

“They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them,” Streisand said.

Despite Streisand’s defense of Jackson, she admitted she does feel bad for Robson, now 36, and Safechuck, now 41.

“It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

RELATED: Wade Robson Speaks Out on Burning His Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’-Style Jacket in Leaving Neverland