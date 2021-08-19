Barbra Streisand's labelmate Bob Dylan is the only other artist to share the same accomplishment through the last 60 years

Barbra Streisand Becomes First Woman to Make Billboard 200 Charts for the Past 6 Decades

Barbra Streisand just made music history!

The 79-year-old singer's latest album, Release Me 2, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at number 15 — making her the only woman to have chart-toppers in every decade since 1960, the outlet reported Thursday.

The only other artist to achieve that same feat through the last 60 years is Streisand's labelmate Bob Dylan.

The eight-time Grammy winner's latest accomplishment adds to her historic achievements with Billboard. Streisand has the most top-40 charting albums in female history, with Release Me 2 bring her total to 58. Behind her is Aretha Franklin, who has 26.

And if she releases another album, Streisand has the potential to top the overall record holder, Frank Sinatra, who has a whopping 58 chart-topping top 40 hits.

The singer's latest album follows her successful Release Me project in 2012, which debuted at number 7.

Release Me 2 features previously unreleased songs from Streisand's vault.

"Working on this 2nd volume of Release Me has been a lovely walk down memory lane," she told PEOPLE in June. "A chance to revisit, and in some cases, add a finishing instrumental touch to songs that still resonate for me in meaningful ways."

Among the songs set to be released are "I'd Want It to Be You" featuring Willie Nelson, "Be Aware" and "One Day (A Prayer)," which she felt "still speak to our collective sense of humanity" today. Other tracks include "Rainbow Connection" with Kermit the Frog, "If Only You Were Mine" with Barry Gibb, "Sweet Forgiveness," which was recorded in 1994, and "Right as the Rain," the track penned for Broadway musical Bloomer Girl.