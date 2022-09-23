Barbra Streisand Announces New Album 'Live at the Bon Soir' — Which She Recorded in 1962!

Barbra Streisand is back — and she's blessing fans with new music this fall.

On Friday, the Grammy winner announced she is releasing an album on Nov. 4 titled Live at the Bon Soir. To mark the exciting news, she's also releasing a rendition of "Cry Me a River."

On Live at the Bon Soir, fans will travel back to the past with Streisand, 80, as it was originally intended to be her debut album after she signed with Columbia Records in 1962. She recorded the songs in a tiny Greenwich Village nightclub that year.

"I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one," the singer says in the liner notes. "I sang two songs in a talent contest at a little club called The Lion and won, which led to being hired at a more sophisticated supper club around the corner called the Bon Soir, with an actual stage and a spotlight."

Live at the Bon Soir. courtesy Barbra Streisand

She continues, "The buzz that began at the Bon Soir led to a contract with Columbia Records in 1962, the start of a long association that continues to this day. The initial plan for my first album was to record it at the club, and these early tapes have been sleeping in my vault for six decades. I'm delighted to finally bring them out into the light and share what could have been my debut album, Live at the Bon Soir."

Now, the 24-track album is a compilation of unreleased records. The release also marks her 60th anniversary with the label.

Along with the digital versions, Streisand will also drop a CD version with a 32-page booklet featuring liner notes from Streisand and a vinyl.

The record follows the release of her 2021 album Release Me 2. When she first announced the album, she released a collaboration with Willie Nelson called "I'd Want It to Be You" that was filmed in 2014.

"For me, the studio is a combination musical playground and laboratory… a private sanctuary, where the possibility of catching lightning in a bottle always exists," Streisand wrote in the album's notes at the time. "Whenever that kind of magic happens, it's extremely satisfying. Sometimes though, when the arrangement doesn't quite gel or the song no longer fits the tone of the album it was meant for, the tapes go into the vault for safekeeping."

"Working on this 2nd volume of Release Me has been a lovely walk down memory lane," she added. "A chance to revisit, and in some cases, add a finishing instrumental touch to songs that still resonate for me in meaningful ways."

Live at the Bon Soir is out Nov. 4