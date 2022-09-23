Barbra Streisand Announces New Album 'Live at the Bon Soir' — Which She Recorded in 1962!

Live at the Bon Soir — which was originally planned as her debut album — is set for release on Nov. 4

By
Published on September 23, 2022 11:11 AM
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Barbra Streisand is back — and she's blessing fans with new music this fall.

On Friday, the Grammy winner announced she is releasing an album on Nov. 4 titled Live at the Bon Soir. To mark the exciting news, she's also releasing a rendition of "Cry Me a River."

On Live at the Bon Soir, fans will travel back to the past with Streisand, 80, as it was originally intended to be her debut album after she signed with Columbia Records in 1962. She recorded the songs in a tiny Greenwich Village nightclub that year.

"I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one," the singer says in the liner notes. "I sang two songs in a talent contest at a little club called The Lion and won, which led to being hired at a more sophisticated supper club around the corner called the Bon Soir, with an actual stage and a spotlight."

Barbra Streisand Announces Upcoming Album Live at the Bon Soir
Live at the Bon Soir. courtesy Barbra Streisand

She continues, "The buzz that began at the Bon Soir led to a contract with Columbia Records in 1962, the start of a long association that continues to this day. The initial plan for my first album was to record it at the club, and these early tapes have been sleeping in my vault for six decades. I'm delighted to finally bring them out into the light and share what could have been my debut album, Live at the Bon Soir."

Now, the 24-track album is a compilation of unreleased records. The release also marks her 60th anniversary with the label.

Along with the digital versions, Streisand will also drop a CD version with a 32-page booklet featuring liner notes from Streisand and a vinyl.

The record follows the release of her 2021 album Release Me 2. When she first announced the album, she released a collaboration with Willie Nelson called "I'd Want It to Be You" that was filmed in 2014.

"For me, the studio is a combination musical playground and laboratory… a private sanctuary, where the possibility of catching lightning in a bottle always exists," Streisand wrote in the album's notes at the time. "Whenever that kind of magic happens, it's extremely satisfying. Sometimes though, when the arrangement doesn't quite gel or the song no longer fits the tone of the album it was meant for, the tapes go into the vault for safekeeping."

"Working on this 2nd volume of Release Me has been a lovely walk down memory lane," she added. "A chance to revisit, and in some cases, add a finishing instrumental touch to songs that still resonate for me in meaningful ways."

Live at the Bon Soir is out Nov. 4

Related Articles
Barbra streisand
Barbra Streisand Duets with Willie Nelson on 'I'd Want It to Be You' as She Announces New Album: Listen
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Says She Loves to 'Have a Purpose Bigger Than Myself' as She Talks Philanthropy
Butterfly (Mariah Carey album)
Mariah Carey Announces 25th Anniversary Reissue of 'My Favorite' Album 'Butterfly' with 8 New Tracks
jessie baylin
Jessie Baylin Says Writing New Album 'Jersey Girl' Helped Her Through a 'Major Loss of Identity'
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Video of the Year Win at 2022 MTV VMAs: 'Out Oct. 21!'
Madonna Announces 'Finally Enough Love' Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits
Madonna Unveils 'Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones', an Epic Career-Spanning Remix Compilation
Madonna
Madonna Says She Refuses to Sell Her Song Catalog Because 'Ownership Is Everything'
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift's Unforgettable Acceptance Speeches from Some of Her Biggest Awards Show Wins
Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé Joins TikTok and Thanks Fans for the 'Love' in First-Ever Video — Watch!
Garth Brooks to Release a New Anthology
Garth Brooks Unveils the Cover of 'Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years' : 'I've Learned a Lot!'
People.com Homepage Touts
Beyoncé to Release Long-Awaited 7th Studio Album, 'Renaissance' , in July
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' Is Eligible to Be Nominated at 2023 Oscars: Report
Madonna Announces 'Finally Enough Love' Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits
Madonna Announces 'Finally Enough Love' Collection to Celebrate Record-Breaking 50 No. 1 Dance Chart Hits
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Beyoncé Releases Long-Awaited Seventh Studio Album Renaissance, Confirms LP Is a 3-Part Project
Beyoncé Releases Long-Awaited Seventh Studio Album 'Renaissance' , Confirms LP Is a 3-Part Project
Adele poses with her awards for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Adele's Son Angelo: Everything to Know