Barbra Streisand to Receive 2023 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

The legendary vocalist will be honored by the Library of Congress on April 22

By
Published on February 23, 2023 04:56 PM
Barbra Streisand to Receive 2023 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award
Barbra Streisand . Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Barbra Streisand will be the first musical artist to receive the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award.

On Wednesday, the "Woman in Love" singer shared her gratitude on social media for the honor, which will be presented by the Library of Congress on April 22.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award named after one of the iconic and pathbreaking Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court," Streisand tweeted Wednesday.

Per the Washington Post, the late Supreme Court judge was a fan of Streisand, 80.

"Women everywhere have benefited from the brilliance and courage of the Hon. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Streisand said in a statement to the Washington Post. "She is an inspiration to us all. She devoted her life to advancing equality and justice, and the world is a better place for it. I am so deeply honored to receive an award in the name of such an extraordinary woman, American hero and an icon to the world."

Previous honorees include Queen Elizabeth II, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and justice reform advocate Agnes Gund.

The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership recognizes "an extraordinary woman who has exercised a positive and notable influence on society and served as an exemplary role model in both principles and practice."

"She wanted to honor women of great passion and achievement," Ginsburg's friend Julie Opperman said to the outlet. "She wanted it to be women in the RBG tradition. I'm pleased to say Barbra Streisand was among them."

RELATED VIDEO: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice and Liberal Icon, Dies at 87

In November, Steisand released an album titled Live at the Bon Soir, which was originally intended to be her debut album after she signed with Columbia Records in 1962. She recorded the songs in a tiny Greenwich Village nightclub that year.

"I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one," the singer said in the record's liner notes. "I sang two songs in a talent contest at a little club called The Lion and won, which led to being hired at a more sophisticated supper club around the corner called the Bon Soir, with an actual stage and a spotlight."

She continued, "The buzz that began at the Bon Soir led to a contract with Columbia Records in 1962, the start of a long association that continues to this day. The initial plan for my first album was to record it at the club, and these early tapes have been sleeping in my vault for six decades. I'm delighted to finally bring them out into the light and share what could have been my debut album, Live at the Bon Soir."

Related Articles
JoJo to Make Broadway Debut as Satine in ‘Moulin Rouge!
JoJo Says It's a 'Dream Come True' to Make Broadway Debut as Satine in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'
Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Says He's 'Traumatized' from Katy Perry Arguing Against His Song Choice
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos
Quavo Says Migos Is 'Gone' in New Song Tribute to the Late Takeoff: 'It Can't Come Back'
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna to Perform Nominated 'Black Panther 2' Hit 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars
The masked singer recap
Debbie Gibson Got the Call to Go on 'The Masked Singer' on the Anniversary of Her Mom's Death: 'Very Joyful'
Watch Adam Lambert Completely 'Transform' Into an Older Version of Himself in 'Getting Older' Music Video
Watch Adam Lambert Completely 'Transform' Into an Older Version of Himself in 'Getting Older' Music Video
J. Balvin attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France.
J Balvin Wants to Set an Example for His 18-Month-Old Son Rio By Uplifting the Latinx Community
david bowie
David Bowie Museum to Showcase 80,000 'Unique' Items: 'He Didn't Just Make Art, He Was Art!'
Sophie Simmons and James Henderson Wedding
Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Is Married! Inside the Sunset Ceremony in Her Mom's Backyard
Pink Rollout
Pink Is 'Very Protective' of Britney Spears: 'I've Always Felt Like a Big Sister to Her'
Pink Rollout
Pink on Feeling 'Lonely' Grieving Her Late Dad: 'No One's Ever Going to Love Me Like That Again'
Graham Nash - winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award Americana Music Awards, Show, Hackney Empire, London, UK - 31 Jan 2019
Graham Nash Announces First New Album in 7 Years and New Tour, Drops 'Right Now' Single
Watch Lizzo Play a Cookie Flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster in Adorable ‘Sesame Street’ Clip
Watch Lizzo Play a Cookie Flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster in Adorable 'Sesame Street' Clip
usher
Usher Says His Sexy Las Vegas Show Is Crafted for Women to 'Get Away from Their Kids' and Have Fun
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Nipsey Hussle poses for SKEE Live on Oct. 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Nipsey Hussle's Killer Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison Four Years After Rapper's Death
Ella Travolta
Ella Bleu Travolta Says Dad John Is 'Really Proud' of Her Budding Music Career