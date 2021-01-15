"Not bad for a Tuesday," the musician wrote, posting the video

Barack Obama Shouts Out Anderson .Paak, Says His Family Are 'Big' Fans: 'Love Your Work, Man'

Anderson .Paak, you've got some pretty cool fans!

On Tuesday, the musician shared a video of Barack Obama giving him a shoutout alongside surfer Kelly Slater, while the two golfed together.

"Anderson, Kelly tells me you're a friend. Love your work, man," the former President, 59, said in the video. "Michelle does too. Most importantly, Malia and Sasha love it."

"Big Anderson .Paak fans in the Obama household," he added.

.Paak, 34, couldn't keep in his excitement as he shared the video on his Instagram.

"Not bad for a Tuesday 😎🤙🏾⛳️," he wrote nonchalantly.

It's not the first time Obama shouts out .Paak — he's actually included his music multiple times on his public playlists.

Obama featured .Paak's collaboration with Rick Ross "Cut Em In" on his "favorite music of 2020" playlist.

"As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together," Obama wrote in his post. "I hope you find a new song or two to listen to."

".@BarackObama is hipper than me at this point," the singer tweeted, sharing the news.

During the summer of 2019, Obama also included two of the singer's tracks — "Feel The Vibe" with BJ The Chicago Kid and "Dang!" with Mac Miller — on his playlist.

Oh, and .Paak has included references to the former President in his music. On his song "Left To Right," he sings, "Real life, I know you miss me like you miss Obama / Real time, I been gettin' busy with them commas."

Last month, Obama spoke to Peter Hamby about his popular playlists, explaining that he gets help from his two daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

"My year-end playlist, those are the fresh cuts. And there, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year," the father of two said then. "I'm constantly listening to their music. Sometimes by request and sometimes, just because that's what's blaring in the house."