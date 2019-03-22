Barack Obama Pens Handwritten Note Congratulating Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez on Engagement

J.Lo & A-Rod
Everybody is over the moon about Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez — including former president Barack Obama.

On Friday morning, the retired New York Yankees player, 43, shared a photo of the thoughtful, handwritten note Obama, 57, sent the couple, congratulating them on their big news.

“Jennifer and Alex,” the note read. “Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement.”

The former commander in chief went on to share a piece of advice with the couple, writing, “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama.”

Alongside the photo of the sweet gesture, Rodriguez wrote, “This means the world to us.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Speaks Out for the First Time Since Her Engagement to Alex Rodriguez: ‘We’re Really Happy’

Opening up about their news for the first time, Lopez recently told PEOPLE that she and Rodriguez couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re really happy,” the global superstar, 49, told PEOPLE in this week’s issue.  

Rodriguez, who surprised Lopez with a 16-carat diamond ring on March 9 during a romantic Bahamas beach getaway, added, “We have an appreciation for where we are in our lives today and that’s what we’re enjoying the most.” 

They also find joy in strengthening the bonds of their blended family, which includes Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis) and Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Arod Corp

Opening up about what makes their relationship so special, Lopez shared that she truly has found a partner in Rodriguez.

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez said. “We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and then we’re thinking about all the things that we can build together.”

She added, “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger. He is my biggest collaborator, and my biggest supporter.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Is Taking Complete Credit for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Engagement

A source close to Lopez recently told PEOPLE that the vacation proposal was the “best surprise ever.”

“Jennifer can’t stop looking at her ring,” the source said. “She is obsessed and loves it. She keeps saying that the proposal was the best surprise ever.”

“They were going for a beach walk when Alex asked her to marry him. Jennifer loves that the proposal was so romantic and low-key,” the insider revealed. “She loves that Alex knows her so well and felt comfortable keeping it real instead of going for a flashy proposal. It was a dream proposal for Jennifer. She wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

