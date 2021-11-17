Rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot in Memphis on Wednesday at age 36

Bankroll Freddie Says He and Young Dolph Planned to Film a Music Video This Weekend: 'I Can't Believe This'

Young Dolph's collaborators are mourning his death after the rapper was fatally shot in Memphis on Wednesday.

Following the news, rapper Bankroll Freddie shared that he was planning to work with Dolph this weekend on an upcoming music video. On his Instagram Story, he shared a brief text exchange from Oct. 26, in which the pair discussed when they could work together.

"Bruh we suppose [sic] to be shooting our video this weekend," Bankroll Freddie wrote on his Instagram Story. "I can't believe this s--- bruh."

Bankroll Freddie also posted a video on his Instagram Story of himself and Young Dolph spending time together. In the video, the rappers appear to be at an event and are smiling as they walk down a corridor.

"My MF Big Brother," Bankroll Freddie wrote.

young dolph was meant to film a music video with weekend with bankroll freddie Credit: Bankroll Freddie/Instagram

Young Dolph (né Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was fatally shot outside a local business called Makeda's Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd., the Memphis Police Department wrote in a press release. He was 36.

Police said that "preliminary information" indicated that Dolph was the victim, but the information "will be confirmed once the identification process has been completed."

Maurice Hill, the owner of Makeda's, told local Fox affiliate WHBQ that the rapper, who was best known for his feature on the 2015 O.T. Genasis hit "Cut It," had entered his place of business to buy cookies when a vehicle approached and someone fired the fatal shot.

"This shooting is another example of senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationally," the Memphis Police Department said in its statement. "Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

Young Dolph broke onto the scene in 2016 with his debut album King of Memphis, and in the years since, continued to churn out at least one album each year.

His most recent project, a collaboration with his cousin Key Glock called Dum and Dummer 2, was released in March as a follow-up to 2019's Dum and Dummer, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Rapper Young Dolph Young Dolph | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

In a 2020 story focusing on all Young Dolph had accomplished during the pandemic lockdown, GQ wrote that his songs "always ring out with gravitas and—either tauntingly, triumphantly, or gratefully—opulence."

During an interview with the magazine, Dolph said he'd been spending quality time with his family, which was "the number one reason why I've been enjoying" lockdown.