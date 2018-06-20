Bad Wolves donated all proceeds from the sale of their cover of The Cranberries’ song “Zombie” to the family of the band’s late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, who was planning to collaborate with the group before her passing.

On Tuesday night at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, the Los Angeles-based heavy metal group presented a $250,000 check to O’Riordan’s son Taylor, 20, step-son, Donny Jr., 27, and ex-husband, Don Burton. The check was also accepted on behalf of O’Riordan’s daughters, Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12.

Bad Wolves present a $250,000 check to the children of the late Cranberries front woman Dolores' O'Riordan Ben Guzman

“Our sadness the day Dolores passed was nothing compared to that of her children and her family. In light of the tragedy, donating our proceeds to her children was the only thing that made sense. The ultimate goal is to present them with a $1,000,000 check – and the fact we’re a quarter of the way there is beyond incredible,” reflects Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext.

“The connection that people have to this song, the stories, the memories and the kids who are hearing this song through Bad Wolves for the first time — it’s a true testament to the timelessness of their mother’s songwriting that will live on forever, and we are so grateful to be able to do this for them,” he continued.

On Jan. 15, O’Riordan’s was set to record her vocals for the track, but was instead found dead in her London hotel room.

Bad Wolves donated all proceeds of their Cranberries cover song "Zombies" to the late front woman Dolores' O'Riordan's children Ben Guzman

The band released their highly successful cover of “Zombie” as a single in advance of their debut album, Disobey, which was released on May 18. The track, which was first released by The Cranberries in 1994, hit the Top 15 on the American rock radio chart and was No. 1 on iTunes in multiple countries, including the U.K., Sweden, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland.

Dolores O'Riordan Tim Roney/Getty

Bad Wolves will continue on with their What’s In Your Head tour through Oct. 13 with label mates Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Nothing More.