Bad Bunny's Ex-Girlfriend Files $40 Million Lawsuit for Allegedly Using Her Voice Without Permission

Court documents claim the continued use of the recording causes her "to feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 21, 2023 11:52 AM
Bad Bunny performs during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend is suing the Grammy-winning rapper for more than $40 million over a voice recording she claims was used in his songs without her permission.

The superstar musician was hit with a lawsuit in Puerto Rico by former girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, who says she recorded the phrase "Bad Bunny, baby" on her phone in a bathroom in 2015, before popstar's fame skyrocketed.

Fans will know the phrase from the rapper and singer's 2017 single Pa Ti, where De La Cruz's voice opens the track, she claims. It has 358 million YouTube views and 235 million plays on Spotify at the time of publishing. The same recording also appears to be used as the introduction to the 2022 song Dos Mil 16 (63 million views on YouTube and 280 million plays on Spotify).

In a complaint filed earlier this month, De La Cruz says she came up with the phrase and her "distinguishable voice" is being used without her permission — which is claimed to be a violation of Puerto Rico's "Law of the Right to Own Image."

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for “Un Verano Sin Ti” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

De La Cruz and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) started dating in 2011, they attended university together and worked at the same supermarket. The court filing says Bad Bunny was constantly creating music and would show his songs to De La Cruz and ask for her opinions.

The catchphrase at the center of the lawsuit was purportedly recorded by De La Cruz on a voice notes app in a friend's bathroom and sent to the rapper in 2015. The complaint alleges it has been used in multiple songs posted on SoundCloud, and has since been used at concerts, promotions, social media, radio and television.

Lawyers for De La Cruz claim that a representative for Bad Bunny had offered to buy the rights to the recording for $2000 in May 2022, just before the album Un Verano Sin Ti was released. The album debuted on the US Billboard 200 at No. 1, and spent 13 weeks in the top spot.

A translation of the court document from Spanish to English states the musician's representative said:"I know you don't like to talk about Voldemort [referring to Bad Bunny], but I need to ask you something."

The offer to buy the voice recording was then allegedly made, which De La Cruz says she rejected. The album, which was nominated for the 2023 Grammy's album of the year, was released with the track Dos Mil 16 unchanged.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The complaint says the continued use of her recording "has caused, and currently causes De La Cruz to feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious." The court filing also says thousands of people have commented on her social media about the line, and "the situation for De La Cruz became unmanageable, to the point that she needed to contact multiple psychologists for help as soon as possible."

De La Cruz broke up with Bad Bunny in 2016. They briefly rekindled the relationship in 2017 before again separating.

Bad Bunny's record label Rimas Entertainment and manager Noah Assad have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Kendall Jenner attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal); PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker on New Song
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Lawsuit Against Tiger Woods Reveals Ups and Downs with Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: All the Details
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Tiger Woods' Ex Says He Owes Her $30 Million for Locking Her Out of His Home Following Their Breakup
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
Rick Astley Sues Rapper Yung Gravy Over Voice Imitation
Rick Astley Sues Rapper Yung Gravy Over Voice Imitation on Hit Single 'Betty (Get Money)'
Bob Weston, Christine McVie, Bob Welch, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood
Fleetwood Mac: Where Are They Now?
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
12 Girl Groups Who Have Made Their Mark on the Music Industry
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
New Marilyn Manson Accuser Files Lawsuit Claiming Years of Sexual Violence That Began at 16
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate after the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend? All About Erica Herman
Rosalia and Rauw attend 'Los40 Music Awards' Photocall on November 12, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's Relationship Timeline
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England
Drake's Dating History: From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez
Frederic Thiebaud and Shania Twain attend the Opening Night and premiere of "Und morgen seid ihr tot" during the 17th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus on September 23, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2021 takes place from September 23 until October 3
Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud's Relationship Timeline