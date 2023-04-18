Bad Bunny's Team Responds to Harry Styles Coachella Tweet Debacle Among Fans

Bad Bunny's team is setting the record straight after Harry Styles stans took offense to a tweet displayed during his Coachella set on Friday.

During his performance of the fan-favorite song "El Apagón" from his latest studio album Un Verano Sin Ti, the screen behind him displayed a tweet about Styles.

The tweet read: "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon."

A rep for Bunny, 29, told Rolling Stone that the singer and rapper declined to comment, but said that he did not approve the image depicting the tweet.

The visual content company behind his Coachella set also confirmed that the singer and rapper did not approve the image.

"Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny's personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer," visual company Sturdy.Co said in a statement, per the outlet. "The request from the artist during the visuals for 'El Apagón' performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday's performance."

The statement continued, "These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico."

While the "Me Porto Bonito" singer has not addressed the matter online, social media users believed the tweet suggested that Bunny could've easily performed Styles' "As It Was" and there was no way Styles could've performed "El Apagón."

In March, Bunny appeared on a segment of The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke where he sang a few of his songs, along with "As It Was" as his closing track.

At the Grammy Awards in February, Styles' album Harry's House beat Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti for album of the year.

Bunny became the first-ever solo Latinx act to headline Coachella on Friday. During his performance — where he brought out surprise guest Post Malone — he also delivered a message regarding his privacy.

"Humbly speaking, people think they know the lives of famous people, but they don't," he told the crowd. "They don't know what we feel, what we live through."

He added, "They will never know what a heart can feel. Don't believe everything you hear. You won't get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview or a TikTok."