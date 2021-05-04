"The recognition of an album that, for me, is very special, and which I consider one of the best albums in the latest era of reggaeton and the Latin genre," he said

Bad Bunny Says Winning a 'Gringo Grammy' Was 'One of the More Beautiful Moments' in His Career

Bad Bunny is unapologetically Latino.

Talking to W Magazine for their music issue, the reggaetón star, 27, shared how special it felt to win a "gringo Grammy" ("gringo" is a slang term for white) for his album YHLQMDLG this year — and why it wasn't political for him to speak Spanish while accepting his award.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was one of the more beautiful moments in my career," he told the magazine. "The recognition of an album that, for me, is very special, and which I consider one of the best albums in the latest era of reggaeton and the Latin genre."

And the self-praise doesn't come off as cocky for the Puerto Rican singer, who has skyrocketed over the last five years. How has he gotten here? By just "being myself."

Bad Bunny; Martine Syms for W Magazine Bad Bunny | Credit: Martine Syms for W Magazine

"I'm simply being myself," he said, denying that speaking Spanish during his Grammy acceptance speech was political. "I think we've already proven that music is a universal language."

"You have people from all parts of the world singing songs in Spanish. We don't have to sing in English anymore to cross over," he added.

Bad Bunny — whose upcoming 2022 U.S. tour broke Ticketmaster records last month — also spoke about his songwriting processes and working with Spanish star Rosalía.

"Beautiful. That was one of the songs that gave me more life in a collaboration," he said about their track "La Noche de Anoche" from his LP EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO. "Like, we felt it. I loved the experience of working on a video with her. So, for real, it was very nice."

Bad Bunny; Martine Syms for W Magazine Credit: Martine Syms for W Magazine

As for writing songs, the singer explained that he has two different ways of writing songs, one of which he prefers best.

"I have a mechanical process that I call mecánico, and it's the one that I like the least. And then there is the real process, the one with the muse, with the creativity, that comes on suddenly, when you weren't expecting it. Your subconscious is talking to you about what you are feeling without you knowing, and it comes out, a lot of times, when I'm alone at night."

"I write sad songs at night. Happy songs I write during the day, after working out, after a fun day," he added. "And so I can adapt a lot when it's time to write, but that's the process I like the most — the one where, when I feel it, it comes out naturally in the moment, without even knowing where the lyrics are coming from. But they come."

Bad Bunny; Martine Syms for W Magazine Bad Bunny | Credit: Martine Syms for W Magazine

The singer is set to show off his acting skills soon.