Bad Bunny Sings Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' and Harry Styles' 'As It Was' on Carpool Karaoke

"I think this is the English song that I most know the lyrics," the musician told James Corden about Grande's 2014 hit

By
Published on March 15, 2023 12:06 PM

Bad Bunny is helping James Corden get to work for one of the last times before the host exits The Late Late Show later this year.

On Wednesday, the Puerto Rican superstar appeared on the talk show's Carpool Karaoke segment to sing a few of his own songs with Corden — as well as his some of his favorites by Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

The clip opened with the 29-year-old performer explaining why he chose to go by Bad Bunny and not his birth name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, for his career. "My first concept of the artist I wanted to be was this kind of artist that don't real his identity. I wanted to use a bunny mask," he said.

Corden, 44, compared him to DJ Marshmello. "Yes, something like that 'cause, you know, I never wanted to be so famous. But then I just went with the flow," said Bad Bunny, noting that he chose his artist name because "a bad bunny, no matter how bad, is still looking cute."

Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Bad Bunny and James Corden. Terence Patrick/CBS

"That's me, 'cause I'm a good guy. I'm cute," he added with a chuckle.

After singing his collaboration with Jhay Cortez, "Dakiti," Bad Bunny revealed to Corden that he nearly didn't make it to his opening performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards due to "the L.A. traffic."

"I was freaking out… I was sweating. Two minutes from the Crypto Arena, I was very nervous. I was very anxious, 'cause I was the opening act," he recalled, before explaining why he was late. "I had to work out. The rehearsal was at 9 a.m. The Grammys, 5 p.m. What I'm supposed to do the whole day? I talked that day, I said, 'I have time to go into my home, working out, take a shower and go back, and everything's going to be alright. But I think I learned a big lesson."

Next, the pair performed Cardi B's "I Like It," which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for “Un Verano Sin Ti” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bad Bunny. Kevin Winter/Getty

After discussing his frequent trips home to Puerto Rico and love for drawing, the intro to Grande and Zedd's 2014 hit "Break Free" started playing on the car speakers — and the musician got extremely excited.

"I think this is the English song that I most know the lyrics. 'Cause I listen to English music, I like, but I never," Bad Bunny started to explain before the "Positions" singer's vocals came in, and he immediately started singing every lyric to the EDM-pop banger.

Then, he and Corden discussed the Grammy winner's experience wrestling in the WWE's Royal Rumble last year, where he beat Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before getting eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

"I've loved wrestling ever since I was a kid. In my songs, I have a lot of wrestling references. WWE said, 'Whoa, this guy is a fan of us, so we should do something with him,' so they asked, 'Do you want to be a referee?' I said, 'I want to fight.' [They said,] 'Really? He's sure?' Yeah, I want to fight. I want to be in the ring for real," detailed Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny performs at Yankee Stadium for the 2022 MTV VMAs broadcast on August 28, 2022 in New York City.
Bad Bunny. Noam Galai/Getty

He continued, "I was [scared.] I really was. That day — I'm not 100% sure — but I think that [was] the best day of my life."

Following the discussion, they went to a wrestling ring where Bad Bunny attempted to teach Corden to fight before bringing out WWE pro Rey Mysterio, who quickly pinned down the talk show host.

Back in the car, Corden played their final song: Styles' "As It Was." When its instrumental intro began playing, the "Me Porto Bonito" rapper started singing along to the notes and later belted out each lyric with dramatic vibrato.

