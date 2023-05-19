Bad Bunny Shares New Song 'WHERE SHE GOES' with a Cameo-Heavy Video: Watch

The video features appearances from Frank Ocean, Dominic Fike, Lil Uzi Vert, and more

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 19, 2023 12:37 AM

Bad Bunny has a new song. The music star who recently headlined Coachella released his new track "WHERE SHE GOES" and its video on Thursday.

The video is heavy with cameos, including one from Frank Ocean, who co-headlined Coachella with Bad Bunny, 29, before bowing out the second weekend and being replaced by Blink-182. There are also appearances from Dominic Fike, Lil Uzi Vert, Ronaldinho, Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalú, and Sabrina Zada.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, first teased the track, which was produced by Mag and engineered by La Paciencia, on TikTok three days ago. On Thursday, he joined Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to talk about the song and said he's been listening to it "100 times every day."

He said of making the song, "I just felt it. I had this feeling, and I said, 'F--k, let's do it.' So that's what music is about, to have fun. I went straight to the studio with my guy… and I told him, 'Yo, I think I have a new anthem.' I'm really excited to show the world my new work."

Bad Bunny is already looking forward to performing "WHERE SHE GOES" live, but isn't sure when he'll debut it. "I definitely want to perform this song soon," he told Lowe, adding, "Where? I don't know. Maybe I have to wait 'til next year."

As for his personal life, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer said, "I just enjoy my life right now. What's next?," he said, "I don't know. I'm just enjoying my life right now, I'm just living and breathing."

The music artist has most recently been romantically linked with Kendall Jenner since February.

The Kardashians star, 27, and Bad Bunny were photographed side by side at a Lakers game a week ago.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE earlier this month that the pair were "getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

