Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker on New Song

"But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix, she knows it," the musician sings on the track "Coco Chanel"

By
Published on March 19, 2023 05:39 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Kendall Jenner attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal); PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny (left), Kendall Jenner (center) and Devin Booker (right). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal; Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

Bad Bunny is turning heads with his latest lyrics, as some think his feature on track "Coco Chanel" doubles as a diss toward Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker. And Booker, 26, even appeared to respond!

The new song from Eladio Carrión features an appearance from Benito, and in it, he makes an alleged reference to the NBA player's current team, the Phoenix Suns.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bunny says, which ultimately translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Elsewhere in the song, Bunny raps "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous." Jenner, a Scorpio, was born on Nov. 3, 1995.

While Bad Bunny didn't name any names, fans believe the one line alludes to his feelings about Booker, who went Instagram official with Jenner on Valentine's Day 2021. In November 2022, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and the NBA guard ended their relationship the month before due to their jobs.

Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Benito and Jenner, on the other hand, "are spending time together," a source told PEOPLE last month. In February, Jenner and Bunny were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, per TMZ.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," another source told PEOPLE last month. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys who she dated in the past. He is very charming."

While the pair are reportedly enjoying their shared time, fans have been circulating screenshots that show a now-deleted comment from Booker's Instagram, apparently in response to Bunny's latest lyrics, per the U.S. Sun. "He worried about another MAN again," the NBA guard reportedly wrote.

Reps for Bad Bunny, Jenner and Booker/the Suns organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In other Bunny news, the Puerto Rican superstar participated in a new installment of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden this month on The Late Late Show. In it, Bunny shared performances of a few of his hits, as well as his favorites by Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

After singing "Dakiti," Bunny revealed to Corden that he nearly didn't make it to his opening performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards as a result of "the L.A. traffic."

"I was freaking out… I was sweating. Two minutes from the Crypto Arena, I was very nervous. I was very anxious, 'cause I was the opening act," he recalled. "I had to work out. The rehearsal was at 9 a.m. The Grammys, 5 p.m. What I'm supposed to do the whole day? I talked that day, I said, 'I have time to go into my home, working out, take a shower and go back, and everything's going to be alright. But I think I learned a big lesson."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Hanging Out' Together and 'Having Fun,' Says Source
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Kendall Jenner's Dating History: From Harry Styles to Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 12: Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Held Surprise Concert for Puerto Rican Fans on Top of Gas Station After Massive Gift Drive
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Get Edgy in Black and White Photo Booth Images at Billie Eilish’s Birthday
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday in Photo Booth Pics
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker attend the NBA 2k Launch Party at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Seen Together at NBA Event 2 Months After Reported Break-Up
kendall jenner, Devin Booker, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Double Date with Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England
Drake's Dating History: From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
Maluma's Dating History: From Anitta to Susana Gomez
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri's Relationship Timeline
kendall jenner met gala
Kendall Jenner Flies Solo in See-Through Crop Top and Billowing Skirt at 2022 Met Gala
Harry Styles
Harry Styles' Dating History: From Kendall Jenner to Olivia Wilde
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Exchange Flirty Messages on Instagram