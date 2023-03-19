Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker on New Song

Bad Bunny is turning heads with his latest lyrics, as some think his feature on track "Coco Chanel" doubles as a diss toward Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker. And Booker, 26, even appeared to respond!

The new song from Eladio Carrión features an appearance from Benito, and in it, he makes an alleged reference to the NBA player's current team, the Phoenix Suns.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bunny says, which ultimately translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Elsewhere in the song, Bunny raps "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous." Jenner, a Scorpio, was born on Nov. 3, 1995.

While Bad Bunny didn't name any names, fans believe the one line alludes to his feelings about Booker, who went Instagram official with Jenner on Valentine's Day 2021. In November 2022, several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and the NBA guard ended their relationship the month before due to their jobs.

Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Benito and Jenner, on the other hand, "are spending time together," a source told PEOPLE last month. In February, Jenner and Bunny were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, per TMZ.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him," another source told PEOPLE last month. "They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys who she dated in the past. He is very charming."

While the pair are reportedly enjoying their shared time, fans have been circulating screenshots that show a now-deleted comment from Booker's Instagram, apparently in response to Bunny's latest lyrics, per the U.S. Sun. "He worried about another MAN again," the NBA guard reportedly wrote.

Reps for Bad Bunny, Jenner and Booker/the Suns organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In other Bunny news, the Puerto Rican superstar participated in a new installment of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden this month on The Late Late Show. In it, Bunny shared performances of a few of his hits, as well as his favorites by Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

After singing "Dakiti," Bunny revealed to Corden that he nearly didn't make it to his opening performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards as a result of "the L.A. traffic."

"I was freaking out… I was sweating. Two minutes from the Crypto Arena, I was very nervous. I was very anxious, 'cause I was the opening act," he recalled. "I had to work out. The rehearsal was at 9 a.m. The Grammys, 5 p.m. What I'm supposed to do the whole day? I talked that day, I said, 'I have time to go into my home, working out, take a shower and go back, and everything's going to be alright. But I think I learned a big lesson."