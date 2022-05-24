"I still think I'm there making music, and it's for Puerto Ricans. I forget the entire world listens to me," said Bad Bunny in a June 2022 GQ cover story interview

Bad Bunny Says His 'Mission' Wasn't Going Worldwide: I Didn't Create Music 'for the Gringo Audience'

Bad Bunny is remaining true to his sound and his culture — and it's working in his favor.

For the Puerto Rican star, making music was never rooted in topping charts or gaining worldwide success — it was for his people. During a June 2022 cover story interview with GQ, Bad Bunny opened up about his unwavering commitment.

"I was never on a mission to be like, 'Oh, this is what I'm going to do,'" the "Ojitos Lindos" singer, 28, told the outlet. "It happened organically. Like, I've never made a song saying, 'This is going to go worldwide.' I never made a song thinking, 'Man, this is for the world. This is to capture the gringo audience.' Never."

He continued, "On the contrary, I make songs as if only Puerto Ricans were going to listen to them. I still think I'm there making music, and it's for Puerto Ricans. I forget the entire world listens to me."

Bad Bunny for GQ | Credit: Roe Ethridge/GQ

As the reggaeton genre continues growing in the U.S. market, Bad Bunny is adamant about celebrating Latinx artists and their ability to make it on their own — without the help of an American artist.

"The Latino audience would always undervalue their artist," he said. "Sometimes, Latinos would want to record with an American, and because they're American, they'd think, 'I have to do it.' No, man. He's not at the level I am, you know? Just because they're American."

He added, "But that perspective has changed. You can see it now. People have become aware. They suddenly see, 'Wow, Bad Bunny has been the most listened to on Spotify for 70 days. It wasn't the American. It's this guy, who's Latino.'"

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny released his latest studio album Un Verano Sin Ti, which follows his hit 2020 album YHLQMDLG and represents a "new era" in his music.

The album — and its colorful cover art — serves as an introduction to the summer season, as Bunny preaches putting feelings of sadness aside and living in the moment to make the most of the season, according to a press release.

Un Verano Sin Ti arrived one week after Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch announced the "Yonaguni" singer, who recently appeared in F9, is set to take on the role of Spider-Man universe villain El Muerto in Sony Pictures' standalone movie named after the character.

Bunny is in for a busy 2022. His casting came on the heels of his El Último Tour Del Mundo, which wrapped last month, and precedes his upcoming 29-date stadium tour across the United States and Latin America this summer.

Kicking off Aug. 5 in Orlando, Florida, and running through December, Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour will feature appearances from Diplo and DJ Alesso on select dates.