Bad Bunny Makes a Return to Instagram Ahead of Coachella 2023: 'I Have So Much to Tell You'

The Puerto Rican superstar is set to take the stage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 12:25 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq_aS1HvNg5/ tengo mucho que decirles, pero mejor les digo mañana en Coachella... 5h See translation
Photo: Bad Bunny/Instagram

Bad Bunny is ready to make a statement.

The Puerto Rican superstar is set to take the stage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, marking his first major performance since opening the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast in February.

"I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella..." wrote the 29-year-old musician alongside a set of nine mirror selfies as he made a return to Instagram on Thursday.

In the photos, Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is seen posing in front of a floor-length mirror inside a black-striped bedroom decorated with a multi-colored rug and a large blue painting.

The rapper's sense of style is highlighted through many images, as some showcase his brown Gucci canvas-print suitcase, and others give a glimpse of his bright pink phone case.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq_aS1HvNg5/ tengo mucho que decirles, pero mejor les digo mañana en Coachella... 5h See translation
Bad Bunny/Instagram

The Grammy winner chose to sport light wash denim jeans, a white muscle T-shirt, and a pair of black oval-shaped sunglasses for the photos. He accessorized the outfit with a black scarf hanging from his back jean pocket and brown snake print boots.

Before ending the post with a video of him driving in the mountains, he added a pair of close-up selfies where he posed with a peace sign.

Before Bad Bunny headlines the first night of the festival, artists such as Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Pusha T, Wet Leg, SG Lewis, Angèle, MUNA, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Doechii, and Idris Elba will be performing before him throughout the rest of the day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq_aS1HvNg5/ tengo mucho que decirles, pero mejor les digo mañana en Coachella... 5h See translation
Bad Bunny/Instagram

"There's a lot of megastars that have performed at Coachella before, so I don't want to compete with any of them," shared the rapper with Time as he began to prepare for his performance in March. "I just want to be myself. A lot of legends have performed at Coachella but no one like me. There's never been a Benito performing at Coachella. And that's the cool thing for me."

"I want them to enjoy the show," he added. "I want the people to feel free like it's not Coachella —we're in the barrio on the beach. At Coachella, there's never been someone from where I come from. There hasn't been anyone that will bring what I bring. I want people to not feel pressure or responsibility. We're going to enjoy where we are now because we don't know where we're going."

The annual festival will take place over two weekends, from April 14 to 16, and April 21 to 23.

