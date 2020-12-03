Bad Bunny Says He Feels 'Perfect' After Recovering from COVID
"Singing in my language Spanish and being nominated to the Grammys is something that I feel so proud of," he also told James Corden
How's Bad Bunny? "Estamos Bien."
Stopping by The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night from his home in Puerto Rico, the Latino star said he has tested negative for the coronavirus and is feeling much better. The news of his complete recovery comes just a few weeks after he had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards following a positive COVID test.
"I feel great," the 26-year-old said. "Thank God. I tested negative and I'm so happy. I feel perfect."
On Wednesday, Corden also asked Bad Bunny how he felt about his Grammy nominations. (He's up for pop duo/group performance and Latin pop album.)
"Wow. That was crazy. I'm so happy and grateful with the Academy and the fans who support me," he said. "Singing in my language Spanish and being nominated to the Grammys is something that I feel so proud of."
The Puerto Rican star also reacted to the news that he became the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify.
"Locura. Locura. Locura total!" he said, which means "total craziness" in Spanish. "Five years ago, I was so excited when I got my first 5,000 plays and now I'm the No. 1 artist around the world. That's so crazy. I'm just grateful. It's a dream come true and I'm doing what I love. It's so great for me."
"I'm always working to surprise my fans," he later added about his album El Último Tour Del Mundo. "I've been working on that album for the last five or seven months, but quiet to surprise my fans. This album is so different. I love this album."
