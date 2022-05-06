Watch a Naked Bad Bunny Single-Handedly Kick-Start Summer with New 'Moscow Mule' Music Video

The wait is finally over, Bad Bunny fans. Get ready for a summer filled with heartbreak anthems and perreo.

On Friday, Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) released his newest studio album Un Verano Sin Ti, and with it, an epic music video that sets the tone for summer 2022 to his opening track "Moscow Mule."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the music video for the tune, a nude Bunny, 28, is seen hitch-hiking before a future love interest picks him up and they end up having a fun-filled summer night. Throughout the video, they're seen dancing around a campfire, going on a late-night drive for snacks, getting intimate and partying at a club before she drops him off and he later awaits her texts/calls.

The video, directed by Stillz, then takes a turn and shows Bunny naked once again, but this time he turns into a merman of sorts as he takes impressive leaps in the ocean. His love interest (who is also in her birthday suit) appears with him and the video concludes with both of them swimming in the deep sea.

Bad Bunny Bad Bunny | Credit: Eric Rojas

Un Verano Sin Ti, which follows his hit 2020 album YHLQMDLG, represents a "new era" in his music. Beginning with its colorful cover art, the album is meant to serve as an introduction to the summer season as Bunny preaches putting feelings of sadness aside and living in the moment to make the most of the season, according to a press release.

Bunny also ventures into different sounds throughout the album, which translates to "a summer without you" as he goes from reggaeton to mambo and merengue, to reggae, indie, pop and Afrobeats. The album also features a collection of stars in Latin music like MAG and Tainy who produced the album, Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, The Marias, Buscabulla, Jhay Cortez and Tony Dize.

The release of his album comes one week after Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch announced that the "Yonaguni" singer, who recently appeared in F9, is set to take on the role of El Muerto in Sony Pictures' standalone movie of the same name.

"Sometimes we get lucky with the perfect casting, and I think that's what we've got here," Panitch said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bunny reportedly told the crowd he "love(s)" the character of El Muerto, a wrestler and villain in the Spider-Man universe, in part because he is a professional wrestler himself.

Bad Bunny Bad Bunny | Credit: Bad Bunny/YouTube

"I think it's the perfect role, to me. It will be epic," he said, according ET, adding per Variety, "To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible ... so exciting."

Bunny is in for a busy 2022, as his casting comes on the heels of his El Último Tour Del Mundo that wrapped earlier this month and ahead of his upcoming 29-date stadium tour this summer across the United States and Latin America.

Kicking off Aug. 5 in Orlando, Florida, and running through December, Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour will feature appearances from Diplo and DJ Alesso on select dates.