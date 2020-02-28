Bad Bunny Makes Bold Statement About Trans Woman's Killing on The Tonight Show

Bad Bunny wants people to stop being “Ignorantes.”

The Puerto Rican trap artist (né Benito Martínez Ocasio) made a fierce statement on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night by sporting a shirt referencing the recent killing of a transgender woman in Puerto Rico.

The reggeatonero’s shirt — paired with a set of dangly earrings and a black skirt — read “Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda,” which translates to “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” in Spanish.

The shirt referred to the death of Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman who was shot hours after she used the women’s restroom at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police reports (and an initial social media post) described Alexa as a “man dressed as a woman” who was peeping at another woman using the restroom, according to The New York Times. However, no proof of the restroom incident was found. Hours after police were called and a video of her killing had gone viral on the island, the body of Alexa was found.

Image zoom Bad Bunny Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

RELATED: J. Balvin and Bad Bunny Surprise Fans by Dropping Their First Joint Album and Music Video

Several LGBT support groups have called for authorities to reclassify the incident as a hate crime and Puerto Rico’s governor Wanda Vázquez called the incident “violence against women, without a doubt” in a press conference.

Vázquez — who tweeted a clip of the conference with the hashtag #HerNameWasAlexa — added that “everything pointed to” the incident being a hate crime and that it would be treated as such.

Bad Bunny, 25, who hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage alongside Shakira, has been a vocal supporter of the LGBT community and a defier of gender norms.

Earlier this year, he tweeted “homofobia a estas alturas? que vergüenza loco” (homophobia at this point? How embarrassing, crazy) after reggaeton veteran Don Omar tweeted homophobic slurs.

homofobia a estas alturas? que vergüenza loco — 👁 (@sanbenito) January 23, 2019

In his song “Tenemos Que Hablar,” he also sings, “O tu primo gay, Omar / Yo siempre le he gusta’o / Tú lo sabe’, eso es normal” (Or your gay cousin, Omar / He’s always liked me / You know, that’s normal).

Speaking to GQ last year, the “Callaíta” singer spoke about his activism and gender fluidity.

“I think it’s my responsibility, as a person of influence … to sometimes try to do what I can,” he told the publication. “If I have the chance to say something, I will say it — but that doesn’t obligate me to always say something, or to shed light on every problem as if I were a lawmaker.”

On the Tonight Show, the “MIA” songster also revealed the tracklist and announced the Friday night release of his album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana, which translates to “I do whatever I want.” Bad Bunny then performed “Ignorantes” alongside Sech, an Afro-Latino Panamanian artist.

Image zoom Sech and Bad Bunny Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

RELATED: Ozuna and Bad Bunny Launch Campaign to Save the Life of a Dominican Boy

“I really appreciate this moment and for many Americans finally seeing and probably confused why there’s a black man with dreads singing in Spanish,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

In November, Bad Bunny won a Latin Grammy for his album X100PRE, which was also nominated for a Grammy in the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. At last year’s Grammy Awards his collaboration with Cardi B, “I Like It,” was nominated for record of the year.

Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana is out Friday night.