Bad Bunny, Julieta Venegas Join Tainy for Experimental 'Lo Siento BB' — 'Together We Make Magic'

Julieta Venegas and Bad Bunny on the same track? Only Tainy can do that.

On Tuesday, the celebrated reggaetón producer brought together two of the biggest, yet very different Latin artists for his newest single "Lo Siento BB:/," which effortlessly combines the Mexican singer and the reggaetonero's distinctive vocals on the emotional track.

"Working with Tainy is always a pleasure. The world knows that when we get together we make magic," Bad Bunny, 27, said in a press release. "What's so special about this track? That in this one I have the honor of sharing vocals on the same track with Julieta Venegas, something I never imagined and that's why it fills me with so much emotion."

Venegas, meanwhile, said she was asked to join the song and write a response to Bad Bunny's verse on the song.

"It's a song that talks about not believing in love, wanting just a fun night and that's it, but mostly out of fear, I like that love comes out portrayed as someone who cheats 'that guy always lies to me,' " the 50-year-old said in the release. "As if it were a person. So, my response was: I also thought it would be just another night but something changed."

"Let's just say that in the song I'm kind of looking forward to seeing where it goes, even if he prefers not to stop there, and I love the game," she added. "Tainy is super generous, that way of inviting me was ideal for me, to work this way, writing and telling a story through a song."

The track is a follow-up to the producer's hit "Summer of Love" alongside Shawn Mendes earlier this year, but also the lead single for his debut album. It also comes as the 32-year-old took home the producer of the year award at the Latin Billboard Music Awards for the second consecutive year.

"This track is a dream come true. It's been a long journey to finally get to release a part of the work from my upcoming debut album and I think there's no better way than this to kick it all off," Tainy said in a press release. "I am a huge fan of both these artists and to have been able to bring them into my creative space and create something really different not heard before makes me so happy!"

Tainy is the producer behind some of reggaetón's biggest hits, including Bad Bunny's "Dákiti" and "Callaíta," along with J Balvin's "Agua" and "Un Día."