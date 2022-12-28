Bad Bunny Held Surprise Concert for Puerto Rican Fans on Top of Gas Station After Massive Gift Drive

Bad Bunny is giving back to his native country this holiday season with a pop-up party!

After handing out more than 25,000 presents to fans of all ages at his Good Bunny Foundation's Bonita Tradición gift drive at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, the "Me Porto Bonito" musician held a surprise free concert — on top of a local gas station.

Following the gift drive, the 28-year-old Grammy winner (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) filmed part of a music video for his recent single "La Jumpa" with rapper Arcángel in Puerto Rico's Calle Loíza neighborhood, where a large crowd began to form.

Bad Bunny then treated the fans to an impromptu performance of several songs, including "Gato de Noche," "Efecto," "Me Porto Bonito" and "El Apagón," from the roof of a Gulf gas station, according to videos shared via social media.

Later that night, the superstar delivered another performance at the nightclub Fifty Eight while shooting more of the "La Jumpa" music video.

At the gift drive earlier that day, according to the Good Bunny Foundation's Instagram, the organization provided fans with art supplies, sports equipment and instruments to take home with them. Food and drinks were also served at the event, which featured live music and a meet-and-greet with Bad Bunny.

"We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island," said José "Che Juan" Torres, the Good Bunny Foundation director, in a press statement, per Rolling Stone.

The musician is currently on tour in support of his 2022 Un Verano Sin Ti album. Earlier this month, more than 1,000 fans were denied entrance into the musician's concert at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca because they were told their tickets were unauthorized, despite having been purchased legally through Ticketmaster.

Bad Bunny. Backgrid

Following the show, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked to play a free show in Mexico City's Zócalo square, stating that the country's government is willing to cover some production costs for the proposed performance.

"I ask Bad Bunny, I know he is overworked and tired because he works a lot, but I ask him to consider the possibility of coming to Mexico, to the Zócalo," López Obrador, 69, said in a Dec. 13 press conference, per The Guardian.

"Hopefully he comes," he added. "It made us very emotional to see sad young people who couldn't enter because their tickets were cloned, because they were cheated, some crying. They saved for a long time to be able to buy their tickets."

