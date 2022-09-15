Bad Bunny Gives Uvalde Shooting Survivor a 'Beautiful and Fun Night' at His Dallas Show

Bad Bunny pulled out all the stops for a Uvalde shooting survivor.

The Puerto Rican star, 28, met Mayah Zamora — who was critically wounded during the shooting at Robb Elementary School — at his Arlington, Texas, show on Friday, according to an Instagram post from the Correa Family Foundation. The post included photos of Zamora backstage with the musician and sporting a signed T-shirt.

"A huge thank you to @badbunnypr for welcoming our Hero of the Month, Mayah Zamora, to your concert, and for making sure she had a beautiful and fun night dancing with her family," the foundation shared.

"All the love she received from you and your team made this an incredible experience she and her family will cherish," the post continued.

Zamora was named the August Hero of the Month by the Correa Family Foundation — which was founded by MLB player Carlos Correa — for her "incredible courage and bravery," according to a Facebook post from the organization.

"Mayah has suffered unimaginable hardship this year after losing many of her closest friends and two beloved teachers during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. She was severely and critically wounded herself," the organization wrote. "While hospitalized, she continued to amaze doctors with her resiliency and strength."

The 10-year-old girl underwent more than 20 surgeries and stayed in the hospital for 66 days, the post said.

In addition to meeting Zamora, Bad Bunny, his record label Rimas and a number of donors contributed funds to the Correa Family Foundation that will be used to build Zamora and her family a new home in "in a location where she feels safe and comfortable."

"We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future," the organization added.

Last month, Zamora was given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros.

"At yesterday's game, we honored Mayah's bravery. In addition to being named our Hero, she had the opportunity to throw the first pitch in a very special game, as our founder @teamcjcorrea returned to Houston for the first time to play against his former home team," the foundation shared.

The post continued, "Although the @twins and the @astrosbaseball competed on the field, the two teams collaborated to make this experience for Mayah and her family possible. We are so proud of you, Mayah, and we are honored to recognize you as our Hero of the Month."

The school district in Uvalde has opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. People can send checks through the mail (payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund") or donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com. People can also donate by calling 830-356-2273.