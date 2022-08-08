Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri's Relationship Timeline

Bad Bunny might have taken his music career worldwide, but there is one thing he's keeping relatively private: his relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been dating the singer and jewelry designer since 2017, though the pair have kept many details about their romance quiet. It took them nearly three years to make their first red carpet appearance together, and they've only occasionally posted each other on social media.

The couple sometimes collaborates together on creative projects, and Berlingeri has sung on a few of Bad Bunny's songs.

From their first meeting to their Instagram debut, here's a complete timeline of Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri's relationship.

2017: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri meet at a restaurant

Bad Bunny first met Berlingeri while out to dinner with his family in Puerto Rico after he performed as a surprise guest at a Zion & Lennox concert.

He later told Rolling Stone, "I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other."

2018: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri work on a song together

The pair started dating after their restaurant meet-cute, and by the following year, they were working together, too. Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone that Berlingeri had actually helped him record the song "Te Gusté," a collaboration with Jennifer Lopez.

"Nobody knows this, but when I did ['Te Gusté'], the song with J.Lo, Gabriela recorded references for J.Lo's vocals," he said.

February 28, 2020: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri are spotted together for the first time

John Parra/Getty

It took nearly three years before Bad Bunny and Berlingeri took their relationship public.

They were photographed together for the first time while at the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks game in Miami.

March 4, 2020: Bad Bunny says he's "in love"

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bad Bunny slyly addressed his relationship with Berlingeri for the first time. When asked about his love life, he said, "Yeah, I feel love." He then said he's "in love" before shying away from the topic, and didn't mention Berlingeri by name.

The singer added that every solid relationship is built on trust. "[It's] always about being honest," he said.

March 7, 2020: Bad Bunny posts Gabriela Berlingeri on Instagram for the first time

Shortly after the pair made their public debut, Bad Bunny made a sneaky reference to his relationship in an Instagram post for the first time.

In a since-deleted post (although a screenshot was captured by a fan page), Bad Bunny shared a slideshow of photos and included a shot of himself and Berlingeri as the last photo.

March 19, 2020: Bad Bunny shares cute videos of him and Gabriela Berlingeri on Instagram

A few weeks later, Bad Bunny got a little more bold about showing off his relationship.

The artist shared a video of himself and Berlingeri quarantining together at an Airbnb in Puerto Rico. The video, which has since been deleted (and was again captured by a fan page), was captioned, "day five of quarantine." It showed the couple dancing, arm wrestling and playing Jenga.

April 2, 2020: Bad Bunny kisses Gabriela Berlingeri in a video on Instagram

After a few subtle social media posts together, the couple made things clear with a video of them kissing.

The since-deleted video showed Bad Bunny passionately kissing Berlingeri on the set of his "Yo Perreo Sola" music video. In the caption, he wrote, "Sorry but I had to do it."

April 2020: Bad Bunny releases a song that features Gabriela Berlingeri

In the midst of the pandemic, Bad Bunny dropped a surprise track, "En Casita," for fans, which featured Berlingeri.

Towards the end of the song, he sang along with Berlingeri to NSFW lyrics that roughly translate to, "When this is all over, you owe me sex."

May 14, 2020: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri appear in a music video together

The couple made things even more public when they appeared in a music video together.

Bad Bunny and Berlingeri made an appearance in Residente's music video for "Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe," alongside other cameos that included Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Zoe Saldana and Ricky Martin.

May 2020: Bad Bunny talks about his relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri

The singer finally opened up about his relationship with Berlingeri during his cover story interview for Rolling Stone.

"Do people really think I'm spending quarantine alone? No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life," Bad Bunny told the publication. "This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have."

"I am happy with her," he went on to say. "[People] don't know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most."

The article noted that Berlingeri took the photos for the Rolling Stone cover story, as the couple were isolating due to the pandemic. Bad Bunny called the shoot "a cute couple's activity."

Berlingeri told the magazine, "I wanted to highlight all my favorite things about him. I want people to notice his lips. His skin. His eyes. I find him so beautiful."

August 2020: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri spark marriage rumors

At the end of summer 2020, fans began speculating that Bad Bunny and Berlingeri had secretly gotten married after Berlingeri posted a since-deleted video on her Instagram.

Fans noticed she was wearing a giant diamond ring on her finger in the video, which Bad Bunny zoomed in on while filming the clip.

November 2020: Bad Bunny shuts down marriage rumors

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bad Bunny was asked about the marriage rumors.

"No, I'm not that married," he said, before alluding that he might actually be engaged. "Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ting] married scare me. A lot."

The singer also made it clear that his relationship with Berlingeri was going well. "Yeah I'm still in love," he said. "I think [it's been] perfect. My perfect quarantine partner."

September 23, 2021: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri make their first red carpet appearance

Gabriela Berlingeri Instagram

After nearly four years of dating, the couple made their first appearance on the red carpet together at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The pair posed for photos on the carpet, and Berlingeri posted a sweet behind-the-scenes snap of the two on her Instagram.

January 1, 2022: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri make their first TikTok together

To kick off 2022, Bad Bunny and Berlingeri made their relationship TikTok official. The two appeared in a video posted by the singer that showed them celebrating the new year.

January 24, 2022: Bad Bunny posts an Instagram Reel with Gabriela Berlingeri to promote his new tour

Bad Bunny announced his second tour in 2022 with a funny Instagram Reel that included an appearance by Berlingeri.

The video showed him and Berlingeri on a date before he ditches her for Spanish actor Mario Casas. It included an announcement of his second tour and details about his upcoming album.

February 2022: Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri adopt a puppy together

Bad Bunny and Berlingeri became parents to a new puppy in February 2022. The pair introduced the world to their pup with an adorable TikTok that showed the dog sleeping while riding in a car with the couple.

May 2022: Gabriela Berlingeri is featured in Bad Bunny's song

In the spring of 2022, Bad Bunny released his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, and Berlingeri was featured in one of the songs.

In the track "El Apagón," Berlingeri can be heard singing a few verses. The song is about Pureto Rican life, and touches on the island's blackouts and some political issues.

Berlingeri's lyrics are, "Let them leave. This is my beach/this is my land."

"This is a song from the heart," Bad Bunny told the New York Times. "I didn't want to get a famous artist. I wanted someone to sing it out of love, because it's a sincere message."