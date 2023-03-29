Bad Bunny Opens Up About His First Onscreen Kiss with a Man: 'It Was Very Cool'

In August, the Puerto Rican star kissed his male backup dancer during a performance at Yankee stadium

By
Published on March 29, 2023 03:00 PM
TIME COVER: EL MUNDO DE BAD BUNNY
Bad Bunny. Photo: Photograph by Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

Bad Bunny is reflecting on his first onscreen kiss.

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny was featured on TIME's first-ever Spanish-language cover story where he opened up about sharing a smooch with a costar in the film Cassandro.

"My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man," the Un Verano Sin Ti performer, 29, who plays Gael García Bernal's love interest in the film, told the outlet.

He joked, "That's the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life."

Bad Bunny Opens Up About His First Onscreen Kiss with a Man
Bad Bunny. Photograph by Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

He also said that he saw it as no more than a job — which he takes seriously.

"If you're acting, you're being someone you're not," the "Me Porto Bonito" singer said. "So when they asked me for that, I said, 'Yes, I'm here for whatever you want.' I think it was very cool; I didn't feel uncomfortable."

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January, though a release date has not been set.

The kiss isn't a first for the Puerto Rican star, as he is widely known for challenging toxic masculinity. In August, he kissed his male backup dancer during a performance at Yankee Stadium for the MTV Video Music awards.

TIME COVER: EL MUNDO DE BAD BUNNY
Bad Bunny. Photograph by Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

"I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities," Bunny — who's recently been linked to Kendall Jenner — told Playboy in a 2020 cover story. "In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to."

In March 2020, he made another statement by dressing in drag for his "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Meanwhile, in May of last year, he opened up to GQ in a cover story interview about his evolving style — and said when it comes to fashion, he doesn't follow a rulebook.

TIME COVER: EL MUNDO DE BAD BUNNY
Bad Bunny. Photograph by Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

"It depends on my state of mind," Bunny told the outlet. "Everybody has to feel comfortable with what they are and how they feel. Like, what defines a man, what defines being masculine, what defines being feminine? I really can't give clothes gender."

He continued, "To me, a dress is a dress. If I wear a dress, would it stop being a woman's dress? Or vice versa? Like, no. It's a dress, and that's it. It's not a man's, it's not a woman's. It's a dress."

Related Articles
Bad Bunny MTV VMAs performance
Bad Bunny Shares a Smooch with Male Backup Dancer During His 2022 VMAs Performance
Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Bad Bunny Sings Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' and Harry Styles' 'As It Was' on Carpool Karaoke
Susana Gomez, left, and Maluma attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, in Miami Beach, Fla 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival - Day 3, Miami Beach, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Who Is Maluma's Girlfriend? All About Susana Gomez
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Details New Album 'Chemistry': 'The Arc of an Entire Relationship'
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Talks Iconic and Never-Before-Heard Stories: Horse Rides, Music Royalty and Life on the Road
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran Began Therapy After Wife Noticed Suicidal Thoughts: 'I Felt Like I Didn't Want to Live'
Azealia Banks Dazed Spring 2023
Azealia Banks Reveals She Once Had to Sleep in a 'Storage Space' Because She Was 'Famous and Broke'
Bad Bunny Best Outfits: Most Iconic Looks
Bad Bunny's Best Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 12: Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Held Surprise Concert for Puerto Rican Fans on Top of Gas Station After Massive Gift Drive
Bad Bunny Billboard magazine
Bad Bunny Reveals He's Taking Break in 2023 to 'Enjoy My Achievements': 'We're Going to Celebrate'
Rupaul
RuPaul Condemns GOP 'Stunt Queens' Imposing Drag Bans: 'Bullies Are Incompetent at Solving Real Issues'
Bad Bunny Says His 'Mission' Wasn't Going Worldwide: I Didn't Create Music ‘for the Gringo Audience’
Bad Bunny Says His 'Mission' Wasn't Going Worldwide: I Didn't Create Music 'for the Gringo Audience'
Adam Lambert Rollout
Adam Lambert on Facing Homophobia, Mental Health Struggles Since 'American Idol' : 'I've Proven a Lot to Myself'
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Maluma and girlfriend Susana Gomez attend a Contraluz Mezcal party in West Hollywood.
Watch Maluma Nearly Propose to Girlfriend Susana Gomez During Birthday Celebration
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More