Bad Bunny Opens Up About His First Onscreen Kiss with a Man: 'It Was Very Cool'

Bad Bunny is reflecting on his first onscreen kiss.

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny was featured on TIME's first-ever Spanish-language cover story where he opened up about sharing a smooch with a costar in the film Cassandro.

"My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man," the Un Verano Sin Ti performer, 29, who plays Gael García Bernal's love interest in the film, told the outlet.

He joked, "That's the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life."

Bad Bunny. Photograph by Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

He also said that he saw it as no more than a job — which he takes seriously.

"If you're acting, you're being someone you're not," the "Me Porto Bonito" singer said. "So when they asked me for that, I said, 'Yes, I'm here for whatever you want.' I think it was very cool; I didn't feel uncomfortable."

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January, though a release date has not been set.

The kiss isn't a first for the Puerto Rican star, as he is widely known for challenging toxic masculinity. In August, he kissed his male backup dancer during a performance at Yankee Stadium for the MTV Video Music awards.

Bad Bunny. Photograph by Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

"I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities," Bunny — who's recently been linked to Kendall Jenner — told Playboy in a 2020 cover story. "In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to."

In March 2020, he made another statement by dressing in drag for his "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Meanwhile, in May of last year, he opened up to GQ in a cover story interview about his evolving style — and said when it comes to fashion, he doesn't follow a rulebook.

Bad Bunny. Photograph by Elliot & Erick Jiménez for TIME

"It depends on my state of mind," Bunny told the outlet. "Everybody has to feel comfortable with what they are and how they feel. Like, what defines a man, what defines being masculine, what defines being feminine? I really can't give clothes gender."

He continued, "To me, a dress is a dress. If I wear a dress, would it stop being a woman's dress? Or vice versa? Like, no. It's a dress, and that's it. It's not a man's, it's not a woman's. It's a dress."